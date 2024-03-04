Apollomics Names Matthew Plunkett as Chief Financial Officer

By Karen E. Roman

Apollomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLM), a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers, said it appointed Matthew Plunkett, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer.

Dr. Plunkett has over 25 years of strategic and financial experience within the biopharmaceutical sector, most recently as CFO at Aeovian Pharmaceuticals, the company said.

Before Aeovian, he was also CFO at Imago Biosciences and CFO at Nkarta Therapeutics prior to Imago, and in both companies he led the efforts for their respective initial public offerings, Apollomics said.

“We expect his financial strategy and business development expertise from working with development and commercial stage public companies to be a critical asset as we execute our clinical, regulatory and commercialization plans,” said Guo-Liang Yu, Ph.D., Apollomics’ Chairman and CEO.

