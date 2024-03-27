Apple announces Worldwide Developers Conference dates, in-person event

FILE - The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in Munich, Germany, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. European Union regulators opened investigations into Apple, Google and Meta on Monday March 25, 2024 in the first cases under a sweeping new law designed to stop Big Tech companies from cornering digital markets that took effect earlier this month. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Apple has announced their annual developers conference will take place June 10 through June 14.

The big summer event will be live-streamed, but some select developers have been invited to attend in-person events at Apple's campus in Cupertino, California, on June 10.

The company typically showcases their latest software and product updates — including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV and Vision Pro headset — during a keynote address on the first day.

Contributing to a drop in Apple’s stock price this year is concern it lags behind Microsoft and Google in the push to develop products powered by artificial intelligence technology. While Apple tends to keep its product development close to the vest, CEO Tim Cook signaled at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in February that it has been making big investments in generative AI and plans to disclose more later this year.

The week-long conference will have opportunities for developers to connect with Apple designers and engineers to gain insight into new tools, frameworks and features, according to the company's announcement.