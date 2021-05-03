U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,187.50
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,913.00
    +146.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,856.75
    +6.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.90
    +15.40 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.60
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.31 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +1.12 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5080
    +0.1690 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,613.99
    +2,321.14 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,416.36
    +131.26 (+10.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone for 2023

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Rumors about a foldable iPhone have bubbled up before, but a new one has more credibility. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told investors that Apple plans to launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone by 2023 according to documents seen by Engadget and an article from MacRumors. The report, based on an "industry survey," predicts that Apple plans to sell 15-20 million units in 2023. 

Kuo said already revealed the possibility of a folding iPhone in March, but his latest report has more detail on suppliers. It predicts that the QHD+ flexible OLED will be supplied by Samsung Display, while the DDI display controller will come from Samsung Foundry. It also notes that Apple will use silver nanowire touch tech supplied by TPK, "because of its several advantages over [Samsung's] Y-Octa technology."

The report is highly speculative, so don't start saving up for an iPhone Fold or whatever just yet. However, other details give it some extra credibility. Kuo expects Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Honor to launch new foldable models in late 2021 or early 2022, and shipments to ramp up to 17 million by 2022 if component shortages improve.

If that happens, foldable phones could become the "next innovative selling point of high-end models" as Kuo puts it. In that case, Apple would of course want to be ready with its own model. However, if consumers don't take to the devices like Kuo predicts, Apple could drop the project like a hot rock. In other words, a lot can happen in the next two years. 

  • You can drill a keyring hole in Apple's AirTags (but you probably shouldn't)

    A teardown of Apple's AirTags has shown that you can drill a keyring hole in the item tracker, but there will be consequences.

  • Apple Watch could get blood sugar monitoring thanks to a UK tech deal

    Apple is now known to have a deal that could bring blood sugar monitoring to future Watch models — a significant help to diabetics.

  • Court says Amazon is responsible for the safety of third-party products

    Amazon may have to change policies after an appeals court found it was responsible for the safety of third-party products.

  • Tesla's Powerwall+ is a higher-power battery for off-grid living

    Tesla has started sending potential customers information about an upgraded Powerwall that's aptly called Powerwall+

  • VW will design its own chips for self-driving cars

    VW will design its own chips for self-driving cars, taking cues from its rival Tesla as well as Apple.

  • Recommended Reading: Pixar's masterful use of color

    Recommended Reading highlights the week's best long-form writing on technology and more.

  • iOS code hints at lossless Apple Music streaming

    Recent iOS code has hinted at a high-quality Apple Music service with lossless audio.

  • Co-founder of brain implant startup Neuralink leaves the company

    Max Hodak has left Neuralink, the brain implant company he co-founded with Elon Musk.

  • Hitting the Books: Is the hunt for technological supremacy harming our collective humanity?

    In his new book, Erik J Larson investigates the efforts to build computers that process information like we do and why we're much farther away from having human-equivalent AIs than most futurists would care to admit.

  • Watch SpaceX's Crew-1 mission return to Earth starting at 8:35PM ET

    The SpaceX Crew-1 mission is returning to Earth after half a year at the ISS, and you can watch it live beginning at 8:35PM Eastern.

  • Ford's Bronco Sport Can Handle a Legendary Moab Challenge

    "Hell's Gate" is one of the most dramatic off-road obstacles in Moab. Watch the Bronco-branded crossover conquers it with ease.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021: Highlights and storylines

    Warren Buffett addressed investors around the world on Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A, BRK-B) 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

  • Buffett and Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere

    Warren Buffett on Saturday likened the millions of inexperienced day traders who entered the stock market in the past year to gamblers, and said commission-free brokerages such as Robinhood Financial for promoted a casino-like atmosphere. Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out to attract," a large number of people who are just gambling on short-term price movements in stocks such as Apple Inc. Buffett's long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, was more harsh.

  • Apple’s App Store Had 78% Margin in 2019, Epic Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s App Store had operating margins of almost 78% in fiscal year 2019, according to testimony from an Epic Games Inc. expert witness based on documents obtained from the iPhone maker.The figure comes from Ned Barnes, a financial and economics researcher, who said he obtained documents “prepared by Apple’s Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis group and produced from the files of Apple CEO Tim Cook.”Apple is disputing the accuracy of Barnes’s calculations -- and urging a judge to restrict public discussion of App Store profit -- as the companies head into a high-stakes trial Monday in Oakland, California.Epic, maker of the blockbuster game Fortnite, is trying to show that the App Store is run like a monopoly with its commission on developers of as much as 30%, while Apple insists it doesn’t abuse its market power.Epic is also suing Apple in the U.K. and Australia while Apple faces scrutiny from antitrust regulators in the U.S. and abroad.The companies are relying heavily on dueling economists as they make their case to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is conducting the three-week trial without a jury.As part of the pretrial information-sharing process, Barnes said that an Apple employee told him that the numbers from the company’s internal documents don’t show the full picture. Barnes said he then made additional calculations, which resulted in higher margin estimates of 79.6% for both 2018 and 2019. In a statement Saturday, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant said Epic experts’ “calculations of the operating margins for the App Store are simply wrong and we look forward to refuting them in court.”Barnes said he also obtained documents prepared inside Apple that show profit and loss estimates for fiscal year 2020. He said Apple had been tracking App Store profits for years and that he also obtained such statements for 2013 through 2015.Apple generates revenue from the App Store by charging either a 15% or 30% commission to developers for paid app downloads, in-app-purchases and subscriptions.Read more: Apple Trial Threatens to Reveal App Store’s Commission BountyAnalysts believe that Apple’s margins on the App Store may have grown since 2019. Sensor Tower estimates the App Store generated $22 billion in commissions last year for Apple, while Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi believes Apple will run the App Store this year with a gross profit of 88%.Apple executives have said the company doesn’t track such profit and loss statements for individual business units.“When we look at the App Store, it’s not a separate standalone business for us,” Kyle Andeer, Apple’s chief compliance officer, said at a congressional hearing last month. “It’s an integrated feature of our devices.”Cook said the same in his pretrial testimony. “Apple’s business is not structured that way that allows a person to push a button and obtain an App Store” profit and loss statement, he said.Apple says it doesn’t allocate costs for the App Store, and that internal documents discussing revenue for the marketplace typically don’t include expenses. That means, according to the company, any margins or profits don’t show the entire picture.In an expert witness testimony on behalf of Apple, Richard Schmalensee, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology economics expert, said that Barnes’s “estimate of the App Store’s operating margin is unreliable because it looks in isolation at one segment of the iOS ecosystem in a way that artificially boosts the apparent operating margin of that segment.” He added that “any accounting measure of the App Store’s stand-alone profitability is also arbitrary and thus unreliable as an indicator of anything.”In a request to the judge to bar Epic from referring to App Store financial data in open court, Apple said the information may “unduly confuse the securities markets and participants in those markets, including the many pension funds, mutual funds, and other ordinary investors who own Apple stock.”(Updates throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Dovish Tilt to Unleash Tide of Bets on Resurgent Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Euro bulls are out in force this week, after Jerome Powell poured cold water on bets the Fed was poised to withdraw its aggressive support for the U.S. economy.Creeping U.S. inflation won’t last and doesn’t justify higher interest rates, he said. That’s narrowed the gap between what investors can expect to earn in the U.S. over Europe, dashing the chances of a resurgent dollar and vindicating FX strategists who said the euro’s April rally has further to run.“It is clear that Fed monetary withdrawal is off the agenda anytime soon, capping the upside on U.S. yields and helping euro-dollar bulls,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief G-10 FX strategist Audrey Childe-Freeman.It marks a big shift in sentiment for the euro, which started the year as a laggard compared to the British pound and the greenback as the continent struggled with vaccine shortages and stubbornly high Covid infections.Now, the euro zone’s vaccination program is accelerating and investment strategists have been revising their expectations for European growth upward.Europe’s catch up is showing up in the rates market and the gap between 10-year U.S. yields and their German counterparts is close to its narrowest since early March at 185 basis points.In this environment, predictions of a euro advance against the dollar through to the year-end are becoming plentiful, even after the common currency gained more than 2% in April.Euro ReboundCommerzbank AG strategists expect the euro to rebound to $1.23 by the end of the year, from around $1.20 currently. Bloomberg Intelligence is even more bullish, forecasting the euro will hit $1.25 into the summer on account of Europe’s vaccine catch-up and rising economic optimism. Citigroup Inc. goes higher still, looking for the single currency to reach between $1.25 and $1.275 by the end of the third quarter.Read More: The Europe Capitulation Trade Is in Full Swing on Vaccine Bets“European vaccination dynamics continue to close the gap with the U.S. and the U.K.,” said Adam Pickett, a foreign-exchange strategist at Citigroup. “We expect the Fed will remain on the dovish side. This should open the door to further euro-dollar upside.”Leveraged funds reduced net-short positions on the euro to the lowest since early March, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week through April 27.One-month risk reversals, a measure of sentiment, signaled traders in April were the most optimistic on the euro versus the dollar since late February.There’s even a shift in the mood music around the potential for a more hawkish European Central Bank, even though its President Christine Lagarde has said any discussion of phasing out the pandemic emergency purchase program is premature.Technical factors are also moving in favor of the euro. Last week, the currency closed above the Fibonacci level -- a psychologically important threshold -- for the first time since January, potentially signaling further gains.Potential TaperSome analysts and investors are sticking to the view that bets on a strengthening euro rally may be overblown, however. In spite of the increasingly upbeat mood in Europe, inflation and growth remain chronically lower in the euro-area than in the U.S.The Fed may still start signaling plans to taper its bond buying program before the year is out. One policy maker, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, broke ranks with Powell on Friday and said it may now be time to start debating a reduction in asset purchases.Read More: Fed’s Kaplan Wants to Talk Tapering, Breaking Ranks With PowellMeanwhile, Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock Inc. said last week that U.S. growth is now strong enough to allow the Fed to step back from some of the extraordinary support it rolled out during the pandemic.Rabobank’s head of FX strategy Jane Foley sees the euro moving lower to 1.18 in the next three to six months, with core inflation higher in the U.S. compared to the eurozone in the coming few years.“Potentially this phase sees euro-dollar back towards the highs,” said James Athey, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, who has a small short on the euro. “But it’s all very dependent first and foremost on what U.S. yields are doing and of course it is a dollar move first and foremost.”Week AheadGermany, France, Spain and Austria will sell a total of about 23 billion euros of bonds next week, according to Commerzbank AG.There are no redemptions until May 25, when France is due to pay around 20 billion euros, while the next coupon payments are scheduled from Germany, Italy and Ireland on May 15.The U.K. will sell up to 4.75 billion pounds of 10- and 15-year bonds next week, and the BOE will buy back debt across three operations. BOE policy meeting outcome is the main focus.Data for the coming week is mostly relegated to backward-looking figures and final PMI numbersItaly and Spain release preliminary manufacturing PMI figures on Monday and preliminary services PMI numbers on WednesdayECB policy maker speeches are a constant next week starting with Francois Villeroy on Monday and ending with President Christine Lagarde who speaks at a State of the Union event on Friday. Chief economist Philip Lane and Isabel Schnabel speak on the days in betweenBOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the press conference following the policy decision on ThursdayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kraft Heinz finally gets some praise from the Warren Buffett crew

    Kraft Heinz gets a vote of confidence from Warren Buffett's team at this year's Berkshire annual meeting.

  • Commerzbank nears deal on job cuts in talks with labour reps - sources

    Commerzbank is nearing a deal with labour representatives on its restructuring plan that includes 10,000 job cuts globally, people close to the matter said. Management of Germany's second-biggest listed lender and the bank's works council have already reached an agreement in principle, they said, adding that the deal could be officially signed by the end of the week. Spokespeople for Commerzbank and the works council declined to comment.