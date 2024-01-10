Apple downgraded, Home Depot upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



Wedbush upgraded Home Depot (HD) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $380, up from $330. Although home improvement retail demand weakened in 2023 on the back of spiking interest rates, plummeting existing home sales, consumer spending shifting to services and unwinding of pulled forward demand throughout the pandemic, the firm believes many of these key drivers are bottoming or reversing, which should translate to stronger demand in 2024.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Toast (TOST) to Buy from Neutral with a $24 price target. The firm thinks the market is not accounting for what it expects to be materially better profitability trends in 2024 for Toast.

Truist upgraded Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Hold from Sell with a price target of $3, up from $1. The company's decision to halt commercial operations mid-2024 to focus on deploying capital towards the development of the Delta fleet is prudent but removes the likelihood of any significant upside or downside catalysts in the near-term, the firm tells investors in a research note.

Jefferies upgraded AB InBev (BUD) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $76, up from $60. The firm says AB InBev's "repaired" balance sheet increases optionality on cash returns, driving double-digit total return and a re-rating as the company "builds a reputation as a consistent compounder."