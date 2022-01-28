U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,317.50
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,969.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,022.00
    +35.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.90
    -10.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.36
    +1.75 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1150
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8210
    +0.0140 (+0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    30.90
    -1.06 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3418
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4160
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,991.96
    +37.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.83
    +19.32 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.10
    -95.21 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Apple Growth Partners Begins 2022 with Forbes List, President’s Honor, SALT Expertise

Apple Growth Partners
·4 min read

Erica Ishida, MPOD

President and Chief Operating Officer, Apple Growth Partners
President and Chief Operating Officer, Apple Growth Partners
President and Chief Operating Officer, Apple Growth Partners

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has been named one of Forbes Best Accounting Firms for 2022. In addition to the Forbes honor, firm president Erica Ishida, MPOD, was recognized by Cleveland Magazine as a member of its The Cleveland 500 list and AGP expanded tax offerings by adding Mark Rosetti to the leadership team.

Apple Growth Partners is proud to be featured as one of the Forbes Best Accounting Firms 2022. The exclusive list showcases the most recommended firms for accounting services in the U.S. based on surveys conducted by professionals and clients. As one of 11 firms based in Ohio, AGP is one of 200 recommended accounting firms with approximately 4,400 considerations during the final analysis.

The firm congratulates president and chief operating officer Erica Ishida, MPOD, for being recognized by Cleveland Magazine as a member of its The Cleveland 500 list. Cleveland Magazine’s 2022 edition of The Cleveland 500 is a compendium that profiles leaders from all facets of the business, professional, entertainment, education, and technology sectors. Profiles within this issue offer insights into what it means to be successful, influential, and powerful in Greater Cleveland. It also offers personal anecdotes on what it takes to lead and inspire.

Ishida was selected as an honoree for her work in accounting and consulting.

“Our goal is to give recognition to those who serve and inspire greater collaboration in our community by looking to make a positive impact on Cleveland,” says Lute Harmon Sr., chairman of Great Lakes Publishing and executive editor of The Cleveland 500. “Greater Cleveland is filled with outstanding leaders who live and breathe the important missions of their organizations.”

“Erica’s leadership within our firm has taken us to new levels in terms of talent retention and business development,” comments Chuck Mullen, chairman of AGP. “Erica’s vision has helped us establish a 10-year growth trajectory, and her commitment to our firm’s culture has resulted in establishing our ground-breaking AGP Anywhere program, where employees can choose where they work best. Our mission includes our commitment to ‘taking care of each other,’ and Erica lives this value every day.”

The new year has also brought the expansion of State and Local Tax (SALT) services to the vast portfolio of the firm’s tax offerings.

Mark Rosetti, CMI, joined AGP as a principal in the tax department. Rosetti serves as the firm’s SALT expert and is the primary SALT principal for AGP. With nearly two decades of experience in tax and accounting, he is well versed in SALT regulations and preparation for individuals and businesses. Rosetti performs SALT research for clients to identify potential tax issues and assists clients with registration and compliance filings before sale. With expertise in all SALT-related issues, he helps clients track various tax deadlines, highlighting various filing dates and requirements while developing streamlined sales tax strategies. Rosetti holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Franklin University and holds a Certified Member of the Institute (CMI) designation from the Institute for Professionals in Taxation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our tax team, amplifying services offered to our clients with his extensive SALT knowledge,” says Ishida. “Mark also serves as an internal resource for our staff members, strengthening our firm.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, world-class service, and taking care of each other.

To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

About Cleveland Magazine

Cleveland Magazine is a city and regional publication that serves all of Northeast Ohio. The 50-year-old publication offers engaging and authoritative stories on dinning, arts and entertainment, shopping, home and garden, business and civic issues affecting Clevelanders.

Attachment

CONTACT: Brittany White Apple Growth Partners bwhite@applegrowth.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered This Week

    Despite positive material updates, the biotech's shares couldn't escape the market-wide downturn among growth stocks this week.

  • Tesla rival Rivian's stock could skyrocket at least 160%, says top analyst

    One top Wall Street auto analyst thinks this Tesla rival has a massively undervalued stock price. Here's why.

  • Tilray Has More Market Share in This Country Than in Canada

    The U.S. pot market is the golden goose for the marijuana industry. With the U.S. pot market off-limits to Canadian marijuana company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), the business has been forced to look to other markets to grow its operations. On Tilray's most recent earnings call, the company said it was a market leader in Germany with a market share of around 20%.

  • Want to Invest in the Future of Technology? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold

    Over the next two decades, artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute $30 trillion to the global equity market cap, according to Ark Invest. It makes content and product recommendations more relevant. For instance, fintech companies like Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are using AI to minimize risk for banks and e-commerce merchants, helping them operate more efficiently and more profitably.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • This Move Could Save AMC Hundreds of Millions in Expenses

    The company's recovery from the pandemic is prolonged, with losses on the bottom line piling up.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 23%, This Beaten-Down Stock Is a Terrific Buy Right Now

    AMD's relatively cheap valuation and its ability to keep growing at a rapid pace make the stock worth buying.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 Per Share I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    In what follows, we'll look at two stocks that are changing hands for well under $100 per share and that look attractive at current levels: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Pfizer's coronavirus lineup alone will likely generate more sales than most pharmaceutical companies this year. Meanwhile, Pfizer's newly approved coronavirus medicine, Paxlovid, could generate upward of $10 billion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures fall as inflation rises by most since 1982, Apple gains after earnings

    Stock futures traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies at the end of another volatile week.

  • Robinhood earnings result of ‘transition quarter,’ strategist says

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director Josh Beck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Robinhood earnings report.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • CVX Stock Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss Even As Oil Prices Rebounded

    CVX stock: Chevron earnings fell short of views though revenue topped, offering a first look into oil majors' Q4 results.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Chevron kicks off oil industry's fourth quarter results with a miss

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Friday reported a fourth quarter profit, which missed estimates by analysts on weaker than expected oil and gas production that outweighed gains from recovering prices. Chevron's oil and gas production was 3.12 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil equivalent in the quarter, down 5% from a year earlier. Investors had this week pushed Chevron shares to an all-time high on expectations high oil prices would drive earnings, climbing to $135.37 on Thursday, a four-year high.

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers

    Investors may soon be able to preserve their retirement war chest for longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for required minimum … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Teradyne Stock Plummeted on Thursday

    The stock price decline comes despite Teradyne reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Here's what investors should know.