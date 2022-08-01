U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,117.33
    -12.96 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,735.64
    -109.49 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,363.13
    -27.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.83
    -24.40 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.23
    -5.39 (-5.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    +0.0030 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6400
    -0.0020 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    +0.0084 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9350
    -1.2550 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,157.83
    -585.53 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.74
    -7.66 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,419.28
    -4.15 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Apple Growth Partners Lands on Ohio Best Employers List, Welcomes Principal

Apple Growth Partners
·3 min read

AGP Included in Best Employers in Ohio 2022 List

AGP named for forth consecutive year
AGP named for forth consecutive year

Dana Patterson, CPA, CGMA

Dana Patterson, CPA, CGMA, joins AGP as a principal
Dana Patterson, CPA, CGMA, joins AGP as a principal

Akron, OH, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, was recently named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio for the fourth consecutive year. Along with the recognition, AGP welcomed Dana Patterson, CPA, CGMA, as a principal for the audit and assurance team.

The annual list of the Best Employers in Ohio was created by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business and Crain’s Content Studio-Cleveland.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce, and businesses. The 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list is made up of 47 companies.

“Being recognized for the fourth year as a Best Employer in our home state of Ohio is an incredible honor,” states Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Our state’s economy has changed dramatically over the last four years, including increasing competition for talent in our industry. We remain laser-focused on ensuring our firm’s culture exceeds the needs of our staff members and the Best Companies survey results in valuable insights.”

Committed to championing the healthy growth of its team, AGP recently welcomed Dana Patterson, CPA, CGMA, to the audit and assurance team as a principal. Specializing in nonprofit clients, Patterson brings a wealth of experience to the firm with more than 20 years of audit, tax, and consulting services. She is also a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Patterson is well-versed in various industries, including HUD, real estate, and retail, in addition to her work within the not-for-profit community. She is a Malone University graduate and a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Ohio Society of CPAs.

“The addition of Dana to our audit department has been significantly beneficial,” comments Erica Ishida, president. “Not only is she an established leader within the Northeastern Ohio nonprofit sector, but also, she brings leadership expertise to our team. We are proud she chose our firm to continue growing her impressive career.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, world-class service, and taking care of each other.

To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

####

Attachments

CONTACT: Brittany White Apple Growth Partners bwhite@applegrowth.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It has me questioning if we are in the right relationship.’ Our financial adviser is a ‘top performer’ but she costs well over $20K a year — even when we lose money. Should we get a new one?

    Question: After our first financial adviser retired, we picked a new one recommended by her to continue our relationship with the firm. Yes, our advisor is a top performer, but like everyone, our portfolio is taking a big hit this year and the fee will be well over $20,000. The 10 or 15 times the original annual flat fee has me questioning if we are in the right relationship.

  • Visa ‘Intended to Help’ Pornhub and Its Parent Company Monetize Child Porn, Judge Finds in Allowing Case to Move Forward

    In a setback for Visa in a case alleging the payment processor is liable for the distribution of child pornography on Pornhub and other sites operated by parent company MindGeek, a federal judge ruled that it was reasonable to conclude that Visa knowingly facilitated the criminal activity. On Friday, July 29, U.S. District Judge Cormac […]

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Oil Slumps as China Slowdown Spurs Concern Over Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell on Monday, with poor manufacturing figures across the globe fueling concerns that a global slowdown may sap demand.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaFrom Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtWest Texas Intermediate slid below $97 a barrel, after sinking almost 7% in July in the first back-to-back mon

  • How Much Can Retirees Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • Ford: Strong Earnings Prove the Sky Isn't Falling

    On Wednesday afternoon, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results. Revenue surpassed $40 billion for the first time since 2019, while the company's adjusted operating margin reached 9.3%, powering a huge earnings beat. To some extent, Ford's second-quarter earnings may have benefited from favorable timing of shipments.

  • Why Alphabet Is One of the Best Companies to Invest In During These Uncertain Times

    Here are a few reasons why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the best companies to invest in during the current market environment. Recently, Snap disappointed the market with a terrible earnings report that showed a severe decline in growth, which the company attributed to macroeconomic headwinds and Apple's privacy policy changes, which hurt Snap's ad business. As a result of Snap's commentary, many online advertising stocks, including Alphabet, dropped due to fears over slowing advertising growth and the impact of Apple's ID changes.

  • From Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The trial of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s former head of precious metals has offered unprecedented insights into the trading desk that dominates the global gold market.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekMichael Nowak, who ran precious metals trading at JPMorgan for over a de

  • India's GAIL rationing gas as former Gazporm unit cuts supplies

    India's largest gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd has started gas rationing, cutting supplies to fertiliser and industrial clients after imports were hit under its deal with a former unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom, two sources familiar with the matter said. Lower gas supplies will affect impact India's urea production, and a sustained cut would lift imports of the soil nutrient, a fertiliser industry source aware of the cuts said.

  • Valvoline to Sell Its Lubricants Business to Aramco for $2.65 Billion

    The move comes nearly a year after Valvoline said it planned to separate the segment from its retail-services business.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Power Companies Enter Peak Hurricane Season Lacking Enough Transformers

    Lengthy outages loom after storms, as surging electricity demand and global supply-chain issues quadruple wait times for the vital equipment.

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • Defense Companies Hurt by Staffing Shortages Amid Growing Weapons Demand

    Lockheed, Raytheon and others say labor challenges are adding to wider supply-chain problems seen lingering into next year.

  • PerkinElmer to divest some businesses in $2.45 billion cash deal

    Shares of PerkinElmer were up 4% premarket on Monday after the company said it will receive $2.30 billion on closing of the transaction, which will involve the sale of the applied, food and enterprise services businesses. The remaining amount will be contingent on the exit valuation the private equity firm gets when it sells some of the assets related to the businesses it acquires. The divested businesses will continue to use the PerkinElmer brand, while the life sciences and diagnostics businesses that remain will be run by the existing management under a new name and stock ticker that will be announced later, PerkinElmer said.

  • Bull of the Day: Illumina (ILMN)

    Leader in genomic sequencing still growing sales over 15% as lifescience labs crunch more genetic data

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Search Business Proves Resilient In June Quarter?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Australia urged to cut gas exports in fresh threat to prices - live updates

    Zelensky warns of catastrophic Ukraine harvest as world faces food crisis FTSE 100 opens 1pc higher Sir Bernard Gray: Whitehall mandarins did not cripple Britain’s aircraft carriers – here’s why we got it right Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter