Apple hands out release candidates of iOS 17.2 & iPadOS 17.2

Apple is providing testers in its developer beta program with the release candidates of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2, meaning a release is in the near future.



Developers signed up to test betas can pick up the latest builds via the Apple Developer Center, or by updating their iPhone or iPad through the Settings app options. Public betas typically surface a short while after the developer versions, and public participants can sign up through the Apple Beta Software Program website.



The RC versions of iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 arrive after the fourth betas, which Apple distributed on Novembeer 28, while the third arrived on November 14. The second landed on November 9, while the first were introduced on October 26.



The release candidates' build number is 21C62, replacing the fourth, build number 21C5054b.





Numerous changes were added in the first iOS 17.2 beta,including Journal, a privacy-focused journaling app. The Apple TV app also has more emphasis on channels under Watch Now.



A Favorites Playlist has been added to Apple Music, along with collaborative playlists. iMessage sticker reactions allow users to react with a sticker, but as an attached sticker instead of an integrated tapback.



Other alterations include being able to assign Translate to the Action button, additional Weather widgets, iMessage Contact Key Verification, and an Apple Music Focus Filter.



The second beta added Spatial Video recording for the iPhone 15 Pro, which could help Apple Vision Pro users who want to try out the related imaging features.



In the fourth beta, Apple solved an audio issue by allowing users to change the default alert sound for notifications.



AppleInsider and Apple strongly suggest users don't install test operating systems or other beta or RC software on "mission-critical" or primary devices, as there is the small chance of issues that could result in the loss of data. Testers should instead use secondary or non-essential hardware and ensure they have sufficient backups of their critical data at all times.



