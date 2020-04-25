Apple iPhone SE review: $399 gets you the power of a $1,000 phone

Apple’s iPhones are some of the world’s most popular smartphones. But consumers on a budget have had to opt for older, more affordable models, rather than the latest and greatest devices. And that’s where the company’s new iPhone SE comes in.

The follow-up to 2016’s iPhone SE, the new edition starts at just $399, packing all of the processing power of Apple’s (AAPL) current iPhone 11 line into what is essentially the body of 2017’s $449 iPhone 8. That means you get a 4.7-inch display, something fans of smaller phones have been clamoring for, as well as the classic Home button and Touch ID sensor, also fan favorites.

What you don’t get, however, is the multi-camera layout of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, or those phones’ edge-to-edge displays.

But for a device with a rock-bottom starting price, and easy entry into Apple’s broader ecosystem, the iPhone SE is a stellar value.

Starts at just $399

Features Touch ID and Home button

Fantastic camera system

Entry into Apple ecosystem at low price

A familiar face

Apple’s iPhone 8 lived on through the company’s stores for quite some time. In fact, the tech giant lowered the phone’s price to $449 as recently as September when it launched the iPhone 11 line, which starts at $699 with the iPhone 11 and tops out at around $1,000 for the iPhone 11 Pro. All of that is to say the iPhone SE should be a familiar face.

That’s because it quite literally has the same design as the standard version of the iPhone 8. Heck, the phones share the exact same weight and dimensions. I’ve been using an iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple’s largest phone, and it makes the iPhone SE feel incredibly small and light by comparison.

The iPhone SE offers premium performance, a powerful camera, and a rock bottom price. (Image: Dan Howley)

If you’ve been using an older iPhone, such as the iPhone 8 or even the iPhone 7 or iPhone 6, moving to the SE will feel like a natural transition. There are no new features to learn like Face ID, the SE comes with Apple’s popular Touch ID fingerprint reader, and the interface is more or less the same as what you’d find on older iPhones rather than the swipe-heavy interface found on newer devices.

Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE offers IP67 dust and water resistance, which means the phone can take a dip in up to 3 feet of water for as long as 30 minutes before it gives up the ghost. Apple’s new devices, including the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, can survive falling into water as deep 6.4 feet and 13 feet, respectively.

The return of the small screen

The iPhone SE marks the return of Apple’s small-screen form factor. Unlike the company’s iPhone 11, which sports a sizable 6.1-inch display, or the Pro models, which pack 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screens, respectively, the iPhone SE has a modest 4.7-inch panel.

The iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch display. (Image: Dan Howley)

That screen is essentially the same Retina Display panel found on the iPhone 8, and features Apple’s True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts the color temperature of the screen to match the ambient lighting, ensuring the panel never looks too blue or yellow.

The SE also includes two large bezels above and below its display. It would be great if the SE packed an edge-to-edge panel, but doing so would likely drive its price up significantly. That said, the SE’s screen doesn’t feel too cramped when typing or watching shows, something I spent a good deal doing when I was supposed to be working.

