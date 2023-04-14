Apple Makes Headway on New Mac Laptops as It Grapples With Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is ramping up testing of fresh Macs with processors on par with the current M2 chip, making headway on key new machines that could help reverse a sales decline.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Mac maker has begun testing the new machines with third-party apps from the App Store to validate their compatibility, according to developer logs shared with Bloomberg News. That’s a necessary step in the run-up to the launch of a new device.

Apple is counting on the new machines to entice shoppers after the worst Mac slump since the dot-com bust in 2000. Shipments plunged more than 40% in the first quarter, according to IDC, making the Mac a laggard even in an industry suffering a sharp downturn across the board. Apple had telegraphed that the quarter would be weak, but it won’t provide its actual results for the period until May 4.

Against that backdrop, the new Macs will be a welcome arrival. The test logs indicate Apple is readying a laptop with processor specifications similar to current models but with a larger, higher-resolution display. This model is likely to be the 15-inch MacBook Air that Apple has been planning to introduce this year.

A spokeswoman for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment.

The chip in the new laptop has eight main processing cores and 10 graphics cores, just like the current M2. The computer also includes 8 gigabytes of memory, in line with the existing MacBook Air.

The CPU, or main computing processor, continues to be split up between four high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. And the Macs in testing are running macOS 14, the version of the Mac operating system that Apple is slated to announce on June 5 at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

Story continues

The screen resolution for the laptop in testing — codenamed “Mac 15,3” — is equal to that of the 14-inch high-end MacBook Pro. That would mean that the larger Air would run the same resolution as the MacBook Pro, but with slightly less sharpness. That approach is in line with how Apple has differentiated its consumer and pro-focused laptops in the past.

Bigger changes to the Mac will come later with the release of an M3 chip, which will represent a transition to a 3-nanometer production process from the current 5-nanometer standard. The newer chip technology — produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., allows for improved performance and more efficiency. Apple will use a similar technology in this year’s new iPhones.

Beyond the larger MacBook Air, the company is working on an update to the 13-inch Air model, the 24-inch iMac and the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. The first Mac Pro using computer’s homegrown chips — known as Apple Silicon — is also in development but has faced delays and specification changes.

Apple is planning to refresh the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in the first half of 2024 as well with higher-end versions of the M3 chip.

Developer logs have previously provided accurate details surrounding M2 Macs and Mac Pro testing, as well as the names of the company’s first high-end M1 chips.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.