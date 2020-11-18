U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,615.75
    +9.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,796.00
    +76.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,007.75
    +32.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.00
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.73
    +0.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.70
    -11.40 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.11
    -0.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3279
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8290
    -0.3510 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,036.23
    +266.76 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    341.55
    +21.78 (+6.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,367.24
    +1.91 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,728.14
    -286.48 (-1.10%)
     

Apple is cutting App Store fees in half for the majority of developers

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Apple has announced that it will cut the amount of commission it charges app developers as part of a new Small Business Program. Developers earning less than $1 million a year will now pay 15 percent on all of their transactions, rather than the 30 percent currently. Apple says that the program, which begins on January 1st 2021, will apply to both app sales and in-app purchases, and will benefit the “vast majority” of developers on the platform.

CEO Tim Cook says that “small businesses are the backbone of our global economy,” and that the launch of this program is to help them “write the next chapter of creativity and prosperity on the App Store.” If a developer surpasses that $1 million threshold, then the 30 percent cut will reactivate for the rest of that year. And, naturally, if their annual revenue falls below $1 million, then they’ll also be able to go back on to the cheaper tariff.

Companies making more than $1 million a year will see no real change to their business, with the standard rate of 30 percent remaining in place. Apple makes the point, of course, that for that cut, companies are able to access various payment processing, security and hosting services for their apps. And Apple offers a number of APIs and developer tools that enable individuals and small businesses to build software for iOS and Mac devices.

Apple’s 30-percent commission has been an article of faith for Apple since the earliest days of the App Store. It says that the money raised goes into ensuring that apps are safe, reliable and secure, and says that only a handful of developers are making enough money to notice. That point is disputed with some developers, including Fortnite developer Epic Games, which declared a one-sided war on Apple in protest of the fees.

Several developers have joined in, saying that the uniform 30-percent cut is unfair, and that there may be antitrust implications should Apple persist. There has been a low-level risk through most of 2020 that the US may open an antitrust investigation into the company’s practices. By lowering the fees for small developers with lower profit margins, Apple may head off some of those concerns.

This breaking news story is developing, please refresh for more information.

Latest Stories

  • When Tesla Joins the S&P 500, You Know It’s Game Over

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- In an anecdote often attributed to President John F. Kennedy’s father, the moment he knew to get out of the 1920s stock market boom was when he started receiving share tips from his shoeshine boy. You can make a similar argument about the moment that leading equity indexes finally give their blessing to an up-and-coming stock. The latest and most dramatic instance of that will happen next month, when the S&P 500  will admit Tesla Inc. through its club doors for the first time.Take Yahoo Inc. The archetypal dotcom business found its way into America’s prime share index in December 1999, just four months before a collapse in internet stocks that took the U.S. more than a decade to recover from. New admissions in the mid-2000s were rich with real estate plays such as CBRE Group Inc., Boston Properties Inc., and Kimco Realty Corp. Those companies were then hammered by the subprime and 2008 financial crises. Is this time really going to be any different?To be sure, it looks like Tesla is on more solid footing than two years ago, when regulators were lobbing fraud charges against Elon Musk and the company was, in his words, “single-digit weeks” away from bankruptcy. Its elevation to the S&P 500 had been predicted ever since second-quarter results chalked up a fourth consecutive period of profit, passing one crucial criterion that keeps a lot of startups out of the index.Looked at from the more exacting perspective of operating cash, it’s doing even better. The $2.4 billion inflow in the third quarter alone was more than total operating cash in the decade through September 2019. The auto industry as a whole seems to be performing remarkably well in the grip of Covid-19, with the S&P’s automobile and parts sub-index Monday hitting its highest level in more than two years.Tesla is already the 11th-largest company by market capitalization on U.S. exchanges, worth about as much as the world's three biggest carmakers Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. put together. Casual investors are likely to see their index-tracking funds turn them into indirect Tesla shareholders whether they like it or not. So what’s not to like?The lingering question is around valuation. Tesla is past the point where it’s at imminent risk of demise, but it’s still very hard to justify the price put on the stock. Returns on equity are only just pulling even with the broader automobiles sub-index. Even analyst estimates that they’ll rise north of 20% over the coming years will only bring them in line with what were, until recently, considered normal levels for an industry that’s been out of favor with investors for years.That sort of pedestrian financial performance is hard to square with Tesla’s eye-wateringly expensive stock. The median price of S&P 500 constituents is 20.89 times blended forward 12-month earnings. Tesla’s price-earnings ratio is 113, which would be enough to give it the richest rating on the index after Under Armour Inc., Boeing Co., and SBA Communications Corp. Comparing forward Ebitda to enterprise value, just six companies have higher valuations than Tesla’s 49.51 times multiple.It’s very hard to see how Tesla will be able to justify those valuations in the long term. That’s the case even if you agree with the most bullish analysts and assume the company will be producing about $10 billion a year of net income by 2022 or 2023, compared with $556 million over the past 12 months. On those numbers, a 20 times price-earnings multiple would produce a business worth not much more than half of Tesla’s current $387 billion market cap.That’s the true lesson for newcomers to the big indexes. For every Yahoo or AOL Inc. that turns into a parable of market excess, there’s a Kimco or CBRE that survives but never recaptures the magic that propelled it into the limelight. Yahoo’s 1999 hype ultimately fell victim to the better search technology being developed by a then little-known startup called Google. The race to dominate electric vehicles over the coming decade will scarcely be less competitive. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering commodities, as well as industrial and consumer companies. He has been a reporter for Bloomberg News, Dow Jones, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times and the Guardian.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing, Tesla, NIO, Nvidia, Target - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

    Stock futures trade cautiously higher as Wall Street weighs progress on a coronavirus vaccine against a rise in infection numbers; the flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX will be lifted Wednesday; Morgan Stanley is bullish on Tesla.

  • Here’s the unwelcome surprise awaiting stock investors next year, says this money manager

    Thomas H. Kee Jr., president and chief executive of Stock Traders Daily and portfolio manager at Equity Logic, returns to Need to Know to offer a fresh market call. He says investors are going to wake up to a harsh reality in 2021.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2021

    The year is winding down, and it’s time for Wall Street’s analysts to start flagging their top picks for the coming year. It’s a time-honored tradition, in most walks of life, to take a sometimes tongue-in-cheek look at what lies ahead, and to start giving advice on the say-so of a metaphorical crystal ball.Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio in the new year.As normal, TipRanks has collected and collated the data on the top picks, and made it available for investors’ use. The stock choices, and their data, make for some interesting choices. Let's take a closer look. UTZ Brands (UTZ)UTZ Brands is a familiar label in the eastern US. The company is known for its range of snack foods, of the salty variety rather than sweet. The company’s line of foods, including pretzels, potato chips, snack mixes, and popcorn, are frequent choices in vending machines. In August, UTZ (then known as Utz Quality Foods) has completed a business combination agreement with Collier Creek, a special purpose acquisition company. The combination brought the venerable snack company into the public trading domain. More recently, UTZ posted strong Q3 results and reported that it has entered an agreement to buy competing snack company Truco. The quarterly results were released first, on November 5, showing $248 million in net sales, a year-over-year gain of 24%, along with a 23% yoy gain in gross profit. One week later, UTZ and Truco announced a $480 million acquisition agreement, which will bring the ‘On the Border’ brand of tortilla chips and salsas into UTZ product line.Covering this stock for Oppenheimer is 5-star analyst Rupesh Parikh, who sees a clear path forward for the company. “[Following] the company's announcement on 11/12 to acquire Truco Enterprises, [we] overall look very favorably upon the deal economics, synergy opportunity, leverage to the attractive tortilla category including ancillary products (salsa and queso), and compelling growth prospects for the brand," Parikh opined. "We believe the company is well positioned to drive at least 3-4% organic sales growth and 6-8% EBITDA growth with upside optionality from strategic acquisitions," the analyst concluded. To this end, UTZ remains Parikh's top small-cap food pick. The analyst rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $24 price target. This figure implies a 28% upside from current levels. (To watch Parikh’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street loves this stock, earning a stellar analyst consensus rating -- Strong Buy. Out of 7 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 6 are bullish on UTZ, while only one remains sidelined. With a return potential of ~16%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $21.71. (See UTZ stock analysis on TipRanks)RingCentral, Inc. (RNG)From salty snacks we move on to telecom tech. RingCentral is a cloud-based business communications company. The company’s products are software platform packages that combine telephone and computer systems. The flagship product platform, RingCentral Office, allows compatibility of the communications system with other popular business apps including DropBox, Google Docs, Outlook, and Salesforce. RNG also offers unique features necessary for communications systems: call forwarding, phone extensions, vid calling, and screen sharing.Much of the modern business world is about problem solving, and RingCentral does just that for its customers – and the results are clear in the revenues and stock performance. The top line number has been increasing through 2020, with the Q3 revenues coming in at $303 million for a 9.3% sequential gain. The shares recovered easily from the mid-winter COVID swoon, and the stock is trading up 76% so far this year.On the negative side, RingCentral operates at a net loss, and that net loss has been deepening even as revenues rose and the stock appreciated. The Q3 EPS loss came in at 24 cents.James Fish, 5-star analyst with Piper Sandler, wrote the review on RNG, and he is upbeat about the company’s future. “RingCentral is winning new customers and expanding with existing given its ability to converge across the communication software stack, including with contact center… we continue to recommend RingCentral as one of our 'core 4' in our coverage and a name to own for the next few years,” Fish commented. As a result, Fish reiterates RNG as his Top Pick. The analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) alongside a $362 price target. At current levels, that indicates a possible 21% upside for the coming year. (To watch Fish’s track record, click here)Overall, RingCentral has 10 recent reviews, including 9 Buys and 1 Hold, making the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $337.22, which suggests a 13% upside from the current trading price of $297.79. (See RNG stock analysis on TipRanks)DraftKings, Inc. (DKNG)The world of fantasy sports helps bring fans into the games, and now that the pro leagues have resumed play – albeit for abbreviated seasons, in deference to the coronavirus – DraftKings, which take fantasy leagues online, has been making gains. In addition to fantasy league creation, DraftKings offers sports betting, and the company’s online model has fit in well with the social distance restrictions put in place to combat the ongoing virus health crisis.In the third quarter, whose results were reported earlier this month, DraftKings had plenty of good news. Revenue, at $133 million, beat the forecast by $1 million, and the net loss per share was not as deep as analysts had feared. The company reported a key metric – monthly unique players – surpassing 1 million, an important milestone. Looking ahead, DraftKings revised its fiscal 2020 guidance upward, by 5.7% at the midpoint of the range, to $540 million to $560 million. The midpoint for 2021 revenue expectations is even more bullish, at $800 million.As noted, these gains come as the major sports leagues have returned to play. But that is not the only key here. DraftKings operates in 19 states plus DC – the jurisdictions which permit legal online sports betting. But an additional 8 states are in various stages of legalizing DraftKings’ niche, and the company looks forward to expanding its operations.Summing up the prospects for DraftKings, Rosenblatt analyst Bernie McTernan writes, “[DKNG] remains a top pick in our Consumer Tech coverage. 3Q results will continue the positive revenue estimate revisions given the better than expected guide for '20E and '21E. We are at the high end of the '21E range which we believe is achievable given our expectation for at least MI and VA coming online."The analyst added, "New state launches will pressure near-term adj. EBITDA but encouragingly the company indicates NJ, their most mature market, is in a similar spot where they had previously hoped it would be for its ramp in profitability.”McTernan rates DKNG a Buy, and his $65 price target implies a robust 41% one-year upside. (To watch McTernan’s track record, click here)All in all, there 19 reviews on record for DraftKings, including 13 Buys and 6 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The shares are currently priced at $46.24 and have an average price target of $59, making the upside potential for the year ahead 38%. (See DKNG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers

    In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed $5.7 billion of new healthcare stakes, including more than $1.8 billion each in Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co and $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Buffett normally handles large investments for Berkshire's $245.3 billion stock portfolio himself. "COVID-19 has made us think differently about healthcare," said James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong & Associates in Pittsburgh, which owns Berkshire stock.

  • Warren Buffett dumps all his Costco stock — 3 reasons why that is a big surprise

    Warren Buffett is now a former shareholder in Costco. Here's why that's a surprise.

  • Best Dividend Stocks In 2020: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • 'The Squad' pushes Biden to cancel student debt — here's how they'd personally benefit

    The four progressive congresswomen known as "The Squad" have been some of the most vocal advocates pushing President-elect Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt during his first 100 days in office.

  • NIO earnings: Chinese EV maker beats on revenue in the 3rd quarter

    NIO is trading down about 3% in after hours following the Chinese electric vehicle startup’s third quarter results. This comes on the same day rival Tesla is soared 8% on news that the EV maker is set to join the S&P 500 (^GSPC).

  • How Does Your Retirement Savings Compare to Others Your Age?

    If you've ever wondered how your retirement savings stacks up against your peers, you're in good company. The desire to know where you land in the sea of retirement savers is natural, and it can help either kick-start more progress or give you a feeling of satisfaction. What Is the Average Retirement Savings?

  • Top Oil Stocks To Watch In U.S. Shale As Producers Consolidate

    When weighing oil stocks to buy, consider which ones are diversified and which are focused more on shale or particular regions.

  • Soros Regrets Early Investment in Peter Thiel’s Palantir

    (Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management, which revealed that it owned 18.46 million shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., said it made the investment in the data-mining company in 2012 and wouldn’t do the same again today.“SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood,” the firm said in a statement Tuesday. “SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”George Soros’s investment firm disclosed the holding in its latest 13F regulatory filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The position was worth $175 million at the end of the quarter.Soros explained in a note posted on the Open Society Foundations website that the money manager who originally made the investment is no longer employed with the investment firm. The position in Palantir was converted into publicly traded shares when Palantir, co-founded by Peter Thiel, became listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Soros has sold all the shares it’s permitted to sell at this time and will keep selling, according to the statement. “SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said.Soros, 90, has used his vast wealth to become one of the world’s largest funders of groups promoting justice, democracy, human rights and progressive politics through his Open Society Foundations. He’s poured billions into his philanthropic efforts, and most of his firm’s assets now belong to the foundations rather than to the Soros family.In recent years he’s taken a more aggressive stance on tech companies and artificial intelligence. He has slammed Facebook Inc. and Google, comparing the social-media giants to gambling companies that foster addiction among users and saying they exploit the data they control. In 2019, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Soros warned of the “mortal danger” of China’s use of AI to repress its citizens under the leadership of Xi Jinping.Over the years the financier’s investments have conflicted with this philanthropic philosophy. His funds have at various times owned stakes in gun manufacturers and coal companies.Palantir relies on contracts from government entities, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Central Intelligence Agency, for much of its revenue. The company has drawn criticism from human rights activists for selling software that facilitates the deportation of immigrants and aggressive policing. Its data-scraping has also raised concerns among privacy advocates.The stock has more than doubled in value since it went public.(Updates with Soros warning on artificial intelligence in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bridgewater’s Dalio: ‘I’d Love to Be Corrected’ on Bitcoin. Twitter Obliges

    Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio asked for and received a heaping dose of “radical candor” Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally 100 Points; Tesla Races Higher On Upgrade, While Nio Jumps On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were in focus Tuesday, as the stock market rally eyes record highs. Tesla surged near a buy point, while Nio jumped on earnings.

  • Palantir stock rockets to record highs as hedge funds disclose stakes

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares surged to a record high Tuesday following further disclosures that hedge funds are establishing positions in the data-analytics company. On Monday, Steven Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management disclosed it acquired 29.9 million shares of Palantir, or a 2.6% stake, while Anchorage Capital Group acquired just under 3 million shares for a 0.3% stake, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. In a report Tuesday, however, Soros Fund Management told CNN that it had already sold the reported stake because it doesn’t approve of the company’s business practices and that the hedge fund “made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood.”

  • Is Nvidia a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Semiconductor stocks have enjoyed a bountiful 2020. The industry’s overall barometer, the SOX (the PHLX Semiconductor Index) has added 38% year-to-date, easily outgunning the S&P 500’s 12% returns. The sector has been led by several outperformers, among them Nvidia (NVDA).Heading into Wednesday’s FQ3 earnings, the GPU leader boasts year-to-date gains of a massive 128%, as the company has taken full advantage of the Covid-19 driven trends.Ahead of the print, Rosneblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects Nvidia to post some eye-catching numbers.“We are looking for the company to post a beat and raise to our/consensus estimates for both the October ending quarter and January outlook,” the 5-star analyst said. The analyst added, “We see Nvidia benefiting from key themes/trends over the next few quarters/years, including a multi-year data center GPU compute cycle, the transition to a"soft" IP company, and a product shift to the data center in the near-term and increasing and recurring software sales from automotive in the long-term.”Nvidia’s success has been driven by the outstanding performance of its two main segments – Gaming and Data Center. Mosesmann expects Gaming revenue to increase by “high-20s% q/q,” boosted by PCs “remaining the largest entertainment platform and the continued adoption of RTX.”The analyst also believes the launch of new consoles during the holiday season will prove to be an additional catalyst.Nvidia’s other high-flying segment - Data Center – is also expected to post strong results. Mosesmann anticipates “low to mid-single-digits q/q growth,” based on “strong traction from Ampere,” and a continuation of the WFH tailwind.While Gaming and Data Center are traditionally Nvidia’s main breadwinners, the next few years could see a third segment coming to the fore. After a difficult 1H20 severely affected by Covid-19, Mosesmann expects Nvidia’s Automotive segment to post a recovery, coming in “flat to slightly up q/q,” with further recovery in the January quarter.Accordingly, Mosesmann rates NVDA shares a Buy along with a $600 price target, which implies a 12% upside from current levels. (To watch Mosesmann’s track record, click here)Amongst Mosesmann’s colleagues, there are plenty supporting his bullish thesis. NVDA's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a resounding 26 Buys vs. 4 Holds and 1 Sell. At $584.63, the average price target suggests upside of ~9% in the year ahead. (See Nvidia stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for chip stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tuesday's Market Minute: Costco Announces $10/Share Special Dividend

    Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session after announcing a special dividend of $10 dollars per share Monday after-hours. The dividend will be about $4.4B in total and will be eligible to all shareholders as on December 2, payable on December 11. Costco stated this new dividend will be funded by existing cash.Following the announcement, the company's CFO Richard Galanti said, "This special dividend, our fourth in eight years, is our latest step to reward shareholders. Our strong balance sheet allows us to pay this dividend, while preserving financial and operational flexibility to continue to grow our business globally."Although this is the company's first declaration of a special dividend since April 2017, the retailer did declare a quarterly dividend of $0.70 a share, up by 5 cents, back in April 2020. In 2017, Costco declared a special dividend of $7 per share, preceded by the $5 dollar per share dividend announced in 2015. Costco closed 0.25% higher Monday for a price of $379.79, which puts the stock up over 29% year-to-date and over 6% this month.Only about 2% of companies in the Russell 3000 Index have paid special dividends so far this year. Following pandemic-related market volatility, several companies have announced the suspension or withholding of their dividend. Some of these companies include Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS), Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) - just to name a few. Across all U.S. markets, common dividend payments were down over $42B from the same period one year ago.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Monday's Market Minute: Optimism Abounds * Friday's Market Minute: Growth Vs Value Inflection Point(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Electric Car Maker Nio Beats Q3 Forecasts, Guides High While Deliveries Continue Slowing

    Nio topped Q3 estimates and gave strong guidance late Tuesday, after Tesla's emerging Chinese nemesis became the target of a short seller.

  • Morgan Stanley Is Bullish on Tesla for First Time Since 2017

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley gave Tesla Inc. an overweight rating for the first time in more than three years, predicting that Elon Musk’s firm is on the verge of a “profound model shift” from selling cars to generating high-margin software and services revenue.“To only value Tesla on car sales alone ignores the multiple businesses embedded within the company,” analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note as he upgraded the shares from equal-weight and raised his price target by 50% to $540, suggesting 22% upside for a stock that’s quintupled this year.Jonas’s valuation now includes Tesla’s network services, energy storage and insurance businesses. The internet-of-cars opportunity is also real, and a prerequisite to unlock further gains for the stock, the analyst wrote.Tesla shares extended their surge on Wednesday, rising 2.7% in premarket trading to $453.56. The stock jumped 8.2% Tuesday after it was selected for admission to the S&P 500 Index.(Updates with premarket trading.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mexico’s Second Richest Man Reveals 10% of His Liquid Assets Are in Bitcoin

    Billionaire founder of Grupo Salinas, Ricardo Salinas Pliego said: "Bitcoin protects the citizen from government expropriation."