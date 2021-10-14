U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,438.26
    +74.46 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,912.56
    +534.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.43
    +251.79 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.18
    +32.21 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.52
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3675
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6650
    +0.4180 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,579.58
    +485.09 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,377.49
    +2.27 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Applied Optoelectronics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter 2021 ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Applied Optoelectronics will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results and outlook for its fourth quarter 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time the same day. To participate in the call, please dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the Applied Optoelectronics call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10160446.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations
Lindsay Savarese
+1-212-331-8417
ir@ao-inc.com

Monica Gould
+1-212-871-3927
ir@ao-inc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) were sinking 15.2% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the company's regulatory filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that chief commercial officer William P.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today but Then Dropped

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares went on a wild ride Thursday, jumping 4.5% in the morning after the electric and hydrogen fuel cell truck maker sealed a deal. This morning, Nikola announced a deal with PGT Trucking, one of the nation's largest flatbed carriers. Nikola has signed a letter of intent to lease 100 of its Tre fuel cell trucks to PGT after a demonstration, the terms and timing of which are yet to be decided.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money, Again

    Terrific growth in revenue and earnings at Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has translated into outstanding stock market gains. What's more, both companies are growing at a faster pace than the markets they operate in, which makes them ideal bets to tap into the booming demand for internet-enabled cameras and the increasing need for cybersecurity solutions. Let's look at reasons Ambarella and Fortinet could sustain their impressive stock market momentum and keep delivering eye-popping upside to investors.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) looks Undervalued but Uncertainty Could lead to Further Downside

    AT&T has been a long time underperformer, but investors have stuck by the stock for its very generous dividends. But the dividend is set to be cut when the spin-off of Warner Media and Discovery is completed next year. So, does the lower stock price make up for the prospect of a lower yield?

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • AT&T Gets Another Upgrade. Still, It’s a Slow Climb Out of a Deep Hole.

    Wall Street is slowly warming up to the stock, which is undeniably cheap after performing pitifully the past five months. But the company's work has just started.

  • Tesla Is the World’s Most Valuable Car Stock. Even the Haters Think So.

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson raised his price target for Tesla stock to $300 from $230. That's far below where the stock trades, but is an important level in one respect.

  • Is Kinder Morgan Stock a Buy?

    In the last five years, Kinder Morgan has generated steady EBITDA as well as stable cash from operations. Such contracts entitle Kinder Morgan to get payments from shipper customers, regardless of actual throughput on its assets. Kinder Morgan's interstate gas pipelines are largely reserved under such contracts.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.