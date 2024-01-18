Applied Optoelectronics Inc CFO Stefan Murry Sells 20,000 Shares

On January 16, 2024, Stefan Murry, the CFO of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a company that designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products. The company's offerings include optical modules, lasers, transmitters, and turnkey equipment, as well as related components such as form factor pluggable modules. These products are used in the internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), and telecommunications markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 102,400 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and 4 insider buys for Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

On the valuation front, shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc were trading at $17.08 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $629.598 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 3.43, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $4.98.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

