Aprea Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the 2022 Rivkin Center and American Association for Cancer (AACR) Virtual Ovarian Cancer Research Seminar Series

0
Aprea Therapeutics
·4 min read
Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response (DDR) pathways, today announced that the abstract titled “ATRN-W1051, a novel and potent WEE1 inhibitor for the treatment of CCNE1-overexpressing ovarian cancer” will be presented at the 14th Biennial Virtual Ovarian Cancer Research Seminar Series presented by the Rivkin Center and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). The series will take place on September 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2022, with each day scheduled to run from 12:00-2:00pm U.S. Pacific Time.

“A growing body of scientific evidence provides exciting development opportunities for our WEE1 inhibitor, ATRN-W1051," said Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea. “ATRN-W1051 is designed to be a potent and selective WEE1 inhibitor with a differentiated structure and potentially preferable pharmacokinetic properties. The presented data demonstrate anti-proliferative activity against a variety of cancer cell lines and tumor growth inhibition in a genetically-defined ovarian cancer xenograft model. We look forward to completing the IND-enabling studies and plan to initiate the clinical program shortly thereafter.”

A copy of the poster will be accessible from the “Events Calendar” in the News and Events section of the Aprea website.

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on developing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response pathways. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a Phase 1-ready small molecule ATR inhibitor being developed for solid tumor indications. ATRN-W1051, the Company’s novel WEE1 inhibitor, is in preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, related to our clinical trials, regulatory submissions and strategic plans. We may, in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by inaccurate assumptions our management team might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks related to the success and timing of our clinical trials or other studies and the other risks set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements regarding our product candidates are also subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, with respect to: our dependence on additional financing to fund our operations and complete the development and commercialization of our product candidates, and the risks that raising such additional capital may restrict our operations or require us to relinquish rights to our technologies or product candidates; our limited history and preclinical status of the assets we acquired from Atrin Pharmaceuticals Inc.; our business plan or the likelihood of the successful implementation of such business plan; the timing of initiation of planned clinical trials for our product candidates; the future success of such trials; the successful implementation of our research and development programs and collaborations and the interpretation of the results and findings of such programs and collaborations and whether such results are sufficient to support the future success of our product candidates; the success, timing and cost of our anticipated clinical trials for our current product candidates; the timing of initiation, futility analyses, data presentation, reporting and publication and receipt of interim results (including, without limitation, any preclinical results or data); any statements about our understanding of product candidates mechanisms of action and interpretation of preclinical and early clinical results from its clinical development programs and any collaboration studies; and other factors, including legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments not within our control. For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law or regulation.

Source: Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Corporate Contacts:

Scott M. Coiante
Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
617-463-9385

Gregory A. Korbel
Sr. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
617-463-9385


