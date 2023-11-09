Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

Aqua Metals, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.04, expectations were $-0.05.

Steve Cotton: Thank you, Bob and thank you to everyone who joined us today. Our strategy focus is paying off as we have made significant progress in commercializing our innovative technology. This strategy honed on lessons learned as the industry has matured is based on self-sustainability and measured growth. The rechargeable battery industry is still in its early stages and is susceptible to growth in the electrification of cars, the slow expansion of a charging infrastructure, and technological innovation and batteries themselves. The overall trajectory, however, remains steep. But short-term fluctuations in growth rates, investments and commercialization are to be expected. In contrast to others in the industry, Aqua Metals has built a strategy that can expand with multiple revenue streams, at a measured pace, and most importantly, does not involve a singular mass of capital expenditure.

Unlike others, we do not plan to build first a massive and expansive plant requiring government grants or loans to succeed. Put another way, we do not need to spend $1 billion in CapEx to make $1 billion in revenue. With our unique technology and engineering design, our commercial plant is expected to require about half of the CapEx per ton of our closest competitor due to the inherent efficiency of our process and because our ability to scale at a metered pace requires half of the capital cost of other technologies, we have significantly greater flexibility in our funding mechanisms. We can certainly apply for government grants and loans, and we are doing so. If those avenues do not come to fruition, we can use traditional debt to finance our growth because we will be in a better position to service that debt due to our greater efficiency and the significantly smaller capital needs.

