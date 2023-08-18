When Will Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Arafura Rare Earths Limited's (ASX:ARU) future prospects. Arafura Rare Earths Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The AU$528m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$96m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Arafura Rare Earths' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Arafura Rare Earths, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$62m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 45%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Arafura Rare Earths given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Arafura Rare Earths has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

