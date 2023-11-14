Aramark (ARMK) Reports Robust Fiscal 2023 Results with Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

Fourth Quarter Revenue increased by 12% and Organic Revenue by 11%.

Full Year Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income rose by 37% and 34% respectively.

Adjusted EPS for the year marked a significant increase of 50%.

Strong Cash Flow and improved leverage ratio underscore financial health.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) released its 8-K filing on November 14, 2023, detailing a year of substantial financial growth. The company's strategic initiatives and operational efficiency have led to impressive full-year and fourth-quarter results, with notable increases in revenue, operating income, and earnings per share (EPS).

Fiscal 2023 Performance Highlights

The year was marked by a 15% increase in revenue, reaching $18.9 billion, with organic revenue growth of 16%. This performance was attributed to net new business, pricing actions, and base business growth. Operating income saw a 37% increase to $863 million, while adjusted operating income (AOI) grew by 34% to $1.03 billion. The company's earnings per share (EPS) soared by 243% to $2.57, with adjusted EPS up by 50% to $1.70.

Fourth Quarter Financials

In the fourth quarter, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) reported a revenue increase of 12% to $4.9 billion, with organic revenue up by 11%. The Global Food and Support Services (FSS) segment saw a 12% increase, while Uniform Services grew by 5%. Operating income for the quarter jumped by 40% to $278 million, with AOI rising by 28% to $339 million.

Operational Efficiency and Strategic Milestones

CEO John Zillmer highlighted the company's "significant step forward in achieving our strategic and financial goals," praising the "hospitality, field-focused culture" for driving strong net new business and revenue growth. The year also saw the completion of the Uniform Services spin-off, now operating as "Vestis," which began trading independently on October 2, 2023.

Cash Flow and Leverage

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) reported strong cash flow, with net cash provided by operating activities totaling $766 million and free cash flow of $334 million. The company's leverage ratio improved by 1.4x, demonstrating a stronger financial position.

Looking Forward

Entering fiscal 2024, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is confident in its sales pipeline and expects to continue its growth trajectory. The company anticipates organic revenue growth of 7% to 9%, AOI growth of 15% to 20%, and adjusted EPS growth of 25% to 35%. The leverage ratio is projected to be around 3.5x.

For a detailed review of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)'s financial performance, including income statements and balance sheets, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Investors and stakeholders can look forward to a conference call scheduled by the company to discuss these earnings and the outlook for the future. This call will provide further insights into Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)'s strategies and expectations for continued financial success.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) remains committed to delivering exceptional service across its global operations, as evidenced by its inclusion in several prestigious lists recognizing corporate responsibility and diversity. The company's focus on creating value for partners, communities, and the planet continues to be a driving force behind its financial achievements and outlook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aramark for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

