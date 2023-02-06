U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Arbutus to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
·2 min read
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that the Arbutus management team will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at the following three upcoming investor conferences:

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference - Virtual: February 14-16, 2023

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference: Formal Presentation at 1:30 pm ET on March 7, 2023

Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit: March 16-17, 2023

To access the live webcast of the presentation for the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference please visit: https://investor.arbutusbio.com/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arbutus website for a limited time after the event.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. To address HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and an oral RNA destabilizer to potentially identify a combination regimen with the aim of providing a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. It is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronavirus (including SARS-CoV-2). In addition, we are exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier
President and CEO
Phone: 267-469-0914
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Lisa M. Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com


