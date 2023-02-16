Arbutus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results and corporate update for Thursday, March 2, 2023. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:



• Q4 and Year End 2022 Press Release: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET • Q4 and Year End 2022 Conference Call/Webcast: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. ET

To dial-in for the conference call by phone, please register using the following link: Registration Link. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com.

An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. To address HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and an oral RNA destabilizer to potentially identify a combination regimen with the aim of providing a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. It is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronavirus (including SARS-CoV-2). In addition, we are exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier

President and CEO

Phone: 267-469-0914

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com



Lisa M. Caperelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 215-206-1822

Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com



