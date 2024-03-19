ArcBest deploys Nvidia’s AI technology on its autonomous forklifts

ArcBest is seeking to improve human-robot interactions on the warehouse floor. (Photo: ArcBest)

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest said it is using technology from Nvidia to “bridge the gap” in human-robot interactions during freight handling.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) said the use of semiconductor engineer Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) Isaac Perceptor provides enhanced safety and efficiency when handling materials on a warehouse floor. The AI technology provides exact depth perception and improved 3D occupancy mapping as it captures more than 16.5 million 3D points per camera every second.

The robots can now “better recognize objects, track human motion and make informed decisions that guide its path, for safer, more flexible and more efficient operations,” a news release said.

The technology is being used with ArcBest’s autonomous stack, Vaux Smart Autonomy, which includes the recent rollout of autonomous forklifts and reach trucks. It replaces 3D lidar sensors, which are less effective and more costly.

“Today’s material handling environment can be incredibly complex, with variability in the facility and products,” said Michael Newcity, chief innovation officer at ArcBest and president of ArcBest Technologies. “Our shift from 3D LiDAR sensors to visual AI technology is part of our continual progress and another step towards addressing these challenges.”

He said no other robotics company is using the technology in the logistics industry.

“This collaboration with NVIDIA enhances our AI and technology capabilities, which helps us better serve our customers and drive the global supply chain forward,” said Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and CEO at ArcBest.

The announcement came Monday at Nvidia’s weeklong AI conference in San Jose, California.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

