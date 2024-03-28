Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) Insider Sells Shares

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of RNA therapeutics for rare diseases and vaccines, has reported an insider transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, Chief Scientific Officer & COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the company on March 25, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 111,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, with a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc were trading at $35.02, valuing the company at a market cap of $883.627 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.31, with a GuruFocus Value of $111.54, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

