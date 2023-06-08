Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shareholder returns have been incredible, earning 430% in 1 year

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) share price down 10% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the spectacular share price rise we've seen over the last twelve months. In fact, it is up 430% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The real question is whether the fundamental business performance can justify the strong increase over the long term.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Ardelyx wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Ardelyx saw its revenue grow by 1,483%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. But the share price seems headed to the moon, up 430% as previously highlighted. Despite the strong growth, it's certainly possible the market has gotten a little over-excited. But if the share price does moderate a bit, there might be an opportunity for high growth investors.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Ardelyx

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ardelyx shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 430% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.3% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ardelyx better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ardelyx that you should be aware of.

Ardelyx is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

