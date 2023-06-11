Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript June 8, 2023

Argan, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.16 EPS, expectations were $0.36.

Operator: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Argan Inc. Conference Call for First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Ended April 30, 2023. This call is being recorded. All participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. Following management's remarks, the call will be opened for questions. There is a slide presentation that accompanies today's remarks, which can be accessed via the webcast. At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host for today, John Nesbett of IMS, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Nesbitt: Thank you. Good evening, and welcome to our conference call to discuss Argan's results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended April 30, 2023. On the call today, we have David Watson, Chief Executive Officer. I'll take a moment to read the Safe Harbor statement. Statements made during this conference call and presented in the presentation that are based on historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements include but are not limited to projections or statements of future goals and targets regarding the company's revenues and profits. These statements are subject to known and unknown factors and risks. The company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and by some of the factors and risks that could cause or contribute to such material differences have been described in this afternoon's press release and Argan's filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

These statements are based on information and understandings that we believe to be accurate as of today do not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements. Earlier this afternoon, as at least most of you know, the company issued a press release announcing its first quarter financial results and filed its first quarter Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Okay. I will now turn the call over to David Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Argan. Go ahead, David.

David Watson: Thanks, John, and thank you everyone for joining today. I'll start by reviewing some of the highlights of our operations and financial results and activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended April 30, 2023. Then we'll open up the call for a brief Q&A, and for that portion of the call, I'll be joined by Hank Deily, our Chief Financial Officer. Argan is a leading full service partner to the power industry, well positioned to continue driving long-term growth as demand for diverse energy sources continues to grow. The long-term macroenvironment continues to strengthen for us in part driven by the refreshment and replacement of on-demand power-generating infrastructure as aging plants and facilities are retired and also supported by federal legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act.

Most recently, there is potential upside for us from the debt ceiling bill, which was signed by President Biden on June 3rd. The bill includes language addressing the streamlining of the current permitting process for energy-generating facilities which would ease certain constraints on the power industry. Backlog of over $0.8 billion as of April 30, 2023 is notable, given that we did not add any major projects during the quarter and our balance sheet remains strong with $317 million of cash and liquid investments. Additionally, we carry no debt. During the first quarter, we repurchased approximately 93,000 shares of our common stock for a total spend of approximately $3.7 million. Reviewing our three reportable business segments. The power industry services represented 68% of our first quarter revenues.

This segment is comprised of our Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operating units and focuses on the construction of all types of power facilities, including efficient gas-fired power plants, solar energy fields, biomass facilities and wind farms. The industrial Field and Fabrication Services, which is represented by The Roberts Company had a strong quarter and contributed 29% of our first quarter revenue. Roberts provide solutions to mostly industrial and manufacturing clients with a focus on agriculture, petrochemical, pulp and paper, water and power industries as well other newer industries adding to or expanding the number of production facilities in the Southeast. The segment offers construction and other field services like plant maintenance turnarounds, shutdowns and emergency mobilizations as well as pipe and vessels fabrication.

construction, drill, drilling, energy, equipment, exploration, fuel, gas, gasoline, holland, industrial, industry, maintenance, ocean, offshore, oil, petroleum, plant, platform, port, power, production, pump, refinery, rig, rotterdam, sea, sky, steel, technology, tower, well

Copyright: 1971yes / 123RF Stock Photo

Lastly, we have our Telecommunications Infrastructure services group. It's our smallest segment, which contributed 3% of our first quarter revenues. SMC Infrastructure Solutions is our operating brand in this segment, providing inside-the-premise wiring services for federal government locations and military installations requiring high-level security clearance as well as outside construction services for the utility and telecommunications sectors. Argan brings a broad range of construction and project management capabilities, strongly positioning us as the industry continues to transition from coal-fired power plants to natural gas and renewable energy plants. With the increased activity around developing more environmentally friendly power resources, we are focused on leveraging our expertise and reputation as a proven and reliable construction partner to increase our leadership position in our space.

Additionally, the new debt ceiling legislation includes reforms designed to streamline and accelerate the permitting process for energy-generating facilities. With these provisions included, our industry should benefit from positive tailwinds. We are positioned to benefit from both the decline of coal-fired power generation and the growth of more sustainable alternatives, where I've shown you this slide before and think it's important to reiterate the decline to-date and the anticipated future decline in coal-fired power generation. Carbon neutrality is an important environmental goal for the US and many other countries. By 2050, the coal-fired power generation in the US is expected to drop by an additional 70% to represent only 5% of net electricity generation.

We believe this transition will create significant potential tailwinds for our business. As the industry shifts to our new power generation technologies, it's important to note that 81% of our current backlog of over $0.8 billion represents projects that support lower carbon emissions, illustrating our leadership role in the transition to cleaner power generation. So now turning to our financial performance. On slide nine, we present our consolidated income statement for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. First quarter 2024 revenues increased 4% to $104 million. Our top line growth in the quarter was largely driven by our ability to drive revenue from some of the smaller projects we're involved with, which augments our traditionally larger projects.

These smaller projects not only create stability in our revenue base, but are also driving incremental growth. Our ability to meet additional requests from contracted customers allows them to be flexible and is a competitive advantage when we are competing for contracts. Often when revenues are less than expected, it does not mean lost revenues, it just means these revenues have pushed out to the right due to the variability in construction projects. So we expect to see some variability in revenues recognized as well as in gross margins as certain projects get close to completion and others are just beginning to ramp. Gross margins in the first quarter were 13.7%, a decline as compared to 19.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily due to changes in our revenue mix.

As we've mentioned previously, our margins can fluctuate quarter-to-quarter related to the revenue mix, current project risk profiles, commercial terms and associated margin expectations. For example, time and material contracts are less risky than fixed price, and therefore, generate a lower margin profile which is acceptable on a risk-adjusted basis. Additionally, margins may also be impacted by where we are in the project lifecycle. So regardless, margin performance remains a focus and historical strength here at Argan. Selling, general and administrative expenses of $11 million were consistent with the prior-year comparable quarter. During the quarter, we also had a one-time pre-tax charge of approximately $3.2 million or $0.24 per diluted share related to a previously reported fraudulently induced wire transfers, which is reflected in the other loss line item.

Net income for first quarter 2024 was $2.1 million or $0.16 per diluted share compared to net income of $7 million or $0.50 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, was $4 million as compared to $11 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in net income and EBITDA was primarily due to the change in the revenue mix for the first quarter, the lower gross margin in the fraud loss. Our consolidated project backlog of over $0.8 billion as of April 30, 2023, is consistent with where we stood at year-end fiscal '23 and reflects the solid pipeline of opportunities we're seeing and the ongoing momentum in our business.

Notably, our backlog is characterized by longer-term fully committed projects in both the Power and Industrial Services segments. On slide 11, we present certain major projects currently included in our backlog, the Guernsey Power Station, which is the largest single-phase gas-fired power plant project in the US has been a tremendous project for us. In fact, while there is some work to be completed over the next several months, I was just there earlier this week for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the start of commercial operations. This highly efficient state-of-the-art plant will provide enough power to over 1.4 million homes in the PGA region and supports reliability of the power grid. The Maple Hill Solar facility, which is a nice representation of our capabilities in the renewable space is also nearing completion.

So from both the Guernsey Power Station and the Maple Hill Solar facility, we saw reduced revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to last year when construction activities on those projects were in full swing. Gemma's new significant project, the Trumbull Energy Center is in the early stages of construction, contributed increased revenues and is expected to continue to ramp-up over the course of the year. The Kilroot Power Station and the ESB FlexGen Peaker Power Plants are projects that are at or near peak activity. As I mentioned earlier, we are also performing certain tasks related to several undisclosed projects in both the traditional gas-fired and the renewable spaces and we look forward to providing more details on these projects when we receive full notices to proceed with them.

Additionally, Roberts Company has been awarded two distinct water treatment plant projects increasing the strength and diversity of our backlog. With our visibility today, we believe that as we move through fiscal 2024, our portfolio of projects will provide a solid base for future growth and our consolidated revenues. Our balance sheet remained strong. As of April 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and available for sale securities totaled $317 million and net liquidity was $233 million with no debt. Stockholders' equity was $278 million at April 30, 2023. As you can see from this liquidity bridge, our business model ordinarily requires a very low level of capital expenditures. Our net liquidity was consistent with year-end and remains a robust $232.6 million as of April 30, 2023.

Since November 2021, we have returned a total of approximately $92 million to shareholders as we've repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares of our common stock or approximately 15% of shares outstanding at the beginning of the program which equates to an average price of $37.27 per share. Additionally, we've regularly paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share since fiscal 2019. Argan has always been very focused on long-term value creation for shareholders. As we all know, quarterly operating results will at times be a bit lumpy due to the timing of contracts and we remain focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders. Since 2008, we have grown our tangible book value and cumulative dividends per share considerably. Fiscal 2024 is off to a solid start with project backlog maintaining at over $0.8 billion.

Our project pipeline is robust and diverse contributing to our ability to drive consistency in our revenue performance as certain projects finish up and new projects ramp up. Our margin performance moderated slightly in the quarter, primarily related to revenue mix. Our margin profile remains a focus and has demonstrated historical strength. We are energized by the opportunities we're seeing as the worldwide demand for energy and grid stability increases, Argan has built a strong reputation as a reliable partner for construction and project management as well as technology services and we look forward to continuing to capitalize on the opportunities we're seeing to assist our customers as they transition and upgrade to meet the demands of the evolving energy landscape.

To close, we remain focused on our long-term growth strategy, leverage our core competencies to capitalize on existing and emerging market opportunities, maintain disciplined risk management with the goal of improving our project management effectiveness and minimizing costly project overruns, strengthen our position as a partner of choice in the construction of new low and net zero mission power generation facilities as the industry transitions to cleaner energy alternatives while maintaining grid reliability, and lastly, to drive organic growth while also being mindful of acquisition opportunities that make sense for our business through thoughtful capital allocation. I like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and our employees for their dedication and hard work in building Argan to our position as a valued power industry partner.

With that, operator, let's open it up for questions.

See also Top 20 Information Technology Countries in the World and Top 20 Countries With The Highest Coffee Consumption .

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.