argenx SE’s (ARGX) Share Price Increased By 28% Due to Several Factors

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned -4.11% (net) while the index return was -5.22%. The third quarter saw a decline in global equities markets, although they have held up positive year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is a biotechnology company. On December 15, 2023, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) stock closed at $463.00 per share. One-month return of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was -5.38%, and its shares gained 22.70% of their value over the last 52 weeks. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has a market capitalization of $27.353 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Our preference within Health Care is for novel therapies to address unmet medical needs, specialized providers, and innovators. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is a global immunology company focused on autoimmune diseases. Their share price advanced 28% after outpacing estimates and aided by sales of Vyvgart for treating myasthenia gravis. Management also gave an encouraging update on clinical readouts and their expanding pipeline."

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 48 hedge fund portfolios held Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) at the end of third quarter which was 47 in the previous quarter.

