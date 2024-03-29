Arizona State Carey Launches AI Degree Program — The First Of Its Kind In The U.S.

Catherine Phillips is an MBA student in the W.P. Carey School of Business. The school is officially launching a new degree program — the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence in Business. ASU photo

From Tempe, Arizona: Following Arizona State University’s groundbreaking announcement of the first university collaboration with OpenAI, the W. P. Carey School of Business is officially launching a new degree program — the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence in Business (MS-AIB).

Backed by faculty from the Department of Information Systems, it is the first AI graduate degree program from a business school in the United States.

“There is no doubt that AI is quickly becoming a vital business skill. We are excited to meet the needs of students and employers through our new graduate degree program within our top-ranked information systems department,” says Ohad Kadan, Charles J. Robel dean and W. P. Carey distinguished chair in business.

The new W. P. Carey MS-AIB program, to be held on the Tempe campus, incorporates an applied curriculum and career coaching to prepare graduates for success in emerging roles across industries. Taught by world-renowned faculty, the MS-AIB degree will help students develop technical AI and professional skills needed to thrive in the constantly evolving landscape of technology and business. Applications are open now for fall 2024 admission.

Supporting ethical female leaders: Laidlaw Foundation and Oxford Saïd announce new £1.8M funding gift

From Oxford, UK: The Laidlaw Foundation, with Oxford Saïd Business School and Reuben College, have reaffirmed their commitment to empowering female scholars who will pay it forward.

Through its prestigious Laidlaw Scholarship, the new £1.8 million philanthropic gift, will mean over the next three years, the school will welcome 30 exceptional female scholars from diverse backgrounds, some of whom would have been hindered from studying an MBA at Oxford due to financial constraints.

The generous funding supports the school’s commitment to delivering diversity and inclusion in businesses, start-ups and boardrooms across the world – this year, Oxford’s MBA class became one of the few in the world to break gender parity at 51% female. The class also has 97% international students, representing 63 nationalities and 23 sectors.

NDSU launches fully online MBA program

From Fargo, North Dakota: NDSU’s College of Business will offer a fully online Master of Business Administration degree beginning in the fall. The program is crafted to fit the lifestyle of working professionals, equipping them with the skills needed to lead and succeed in any business environment while leveraging the power of online learning to connect them with global opportunities.

“We are excited to bring NDSU’s tradition of excellence to a wider audience through our online MBA program,” said Kathryn Birkeland, Ronald G. and Kaye S. Olson dean of the College of Business. “This innovative format will empower professionals to elevate their careers while accommodating their busy schedules.”

Individuals pursuing an online MBA degree at NDSU will benefit from the flexibility and convenience of attending virtually. Synchronous classes will be offered in the evening to allow working professionals to balance their career with earning an advanced degree.

The application is now open. The program is open to candidates with five years of professional experience. Diverse academic and professional backgrounds will be accepted to foster an inclusive learning environment.

