U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,599.75
    -55.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,521.00
    -275.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,308.00
    -287.75 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,132.20
    -25.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.27
    +1.45 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.40
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1390
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.72
    +1.41 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7010
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,805.68
    -934.75 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.04
    -25.69 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.94
    -53.29 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Armada Hoffler Properties Completes the Acquisition of Class A+ Mixed-Use Exelon Building in Baltimore’s Harbor Point

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mixed-use property complements company’s existing portfolio in waterfront downtown neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. and BALTIMORE, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) (the “Company”) completed the previously announced $246 million acquisition of a 79% interest and additional 11% economic interest in the Exelon building, a prime mixed-use property in Baltimore’s desirable Harbor Point neighborhood. Beatty Development Group retains a 10% ownership position in the Exelon property following the completed transaction.

The Exelon property features a 23-story Class A office building with 444,000 square feet of space, 103 multifamily units – the 1305 Dock Street apartments, 38,500 square feet of retail space, and 750 parking spaces. Fortune 100 energy company Exelon currently occupies the office building and leases 500 of the parking spaces. West Elm anchors the retail component.

Exelon’s long-term lease for the office space has a remaining term of 15 years. The building will become the headquarters of Constellation, a publicly traded, Fortune 500 energy company, in the first quarter of 2022 after Exelon Corporation completes its previously announced split.

“We are thrilled to complete this transaction, which is immediately accretive and a critical element of our long-term strategy in the dynamic Harbor Point neighborhood,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. “The Exelon property fits seamlessly within our existing Harbor Point portfolio. We are also excited to expand our 25-year relationship with Beatty Development Group.”

Armada Hoffler Construction completed the Exelon building in 2016, alongside longtime partner Beatty Development Group. In another example of the Company’s leadership in sustainable construction practices, the building is certified as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold and the interior is LEED Platinum. It is the fourth-largest LEED ID+C platinum-certified project in the U.S.

The Exelon building is adjacent to the Company’s additional Harbor Point holdings, including 1405 Point Apartments and the Thames Street Wharf and Wills Wharf office buildings. The Company is also in a joint venture that is developing the T. Rowe Price Global Headquarters and the accompanying mixed-use residential, retail, and parking garage.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:
Michael P. O’Hara
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary
Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone: (757) 366-6684

Media Inquiries:
Chelsea D. Forrest
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Director of Marketing
Email: CForrest@ArmadaHoffler.com
Phone: (757) 612-4248


Recommended Stories

  • Mortgage rates surge to levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic

    Homebuyers rush to take out loans before rates go even higher.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a ‘Split-off’ of Its Discovery Stake

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Techs Dive As Treasury Yield Hits 2-Year High; Apple, Qualcomm Near Buy Points

    Futures fell sharply as the 10-year Treasury yield hit a pandemic high.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • U.S. stock futures slump as 10-year yield tops 1.80%

    A fresh selloff in bonds sent U.S. stock futures lower on Tuesday after a three-day break, with the high-growth tech sector feeling the most heat.

  • Supreme Court, Credit Suisse ouster reveal COVID-19 mandate chaos: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 18, 2021.

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • If This One Thing Happens in 2022, I'll Buy More Lemonade Stock in a Heartbeat

    There are good reasons to have a position in this high-growth company, but a fundamental part of the business needs to get better before I'll buy more.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Down 40% From Its High, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Smart Buy?

    In the latter half, supply chain constraints helped drive the consumer price index (a popular proxy for inflation) to a 39-year high, causing the Federal Reserve to accelerate the taper of its asset purchase program. Unfortunately for shareholders, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was caught in the fray, and the cybersecurity company has seen its share price fall 40.1% from its all-time high. With that in mind, is CrowdStrike stock a smart buy right now?

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]