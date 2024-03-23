Array Technologies Inc CEO Kevin Hostetler Sells 8,176 Shares

Kevin Hostetler, the CEO of Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), has sold a total of 8,176 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a cumulative sale of 8,176 shares and no recorded purchases.

Array Technologies Inc is a leading provider of solar tracking solutions and services for large-scale projects. The company's innovative technology allows solar panels to automatically adjust to the optimal position to capture sunlight, thus increasing their efficiency and energy output.

The insider transaction history for Array Technologies Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders, with no insider buys recorded over the past year. There have been a total of 4 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Array Technologies Inc were trading at $12.3, giving the company a market cap of $2.071 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 25.35, which is below the industry median of 30.71 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $20.52, indicates that Array Technologies Inc was significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Array Technologies Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

