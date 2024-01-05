Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Christopher Anzalone Sells 9,952 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO, Christopher Anzalone, sold 9,952 shares of the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $31.01 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $308,621.52.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Utilizing a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. The company's strategic approach to drug discovery and development has led to several candidates in clinical trials.

Over the past year, the insider, Christopher Anzalone, has sold a total of 208,973 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $31.01 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.706 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.75, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and management's expectations. The recent sale by CEO Christopher Anzalone may attract attention from the market and could be a point of discussion among stakeholders and potential investors.

