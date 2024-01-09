Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc CFO Kenneth Myszkowski Sells 16,104 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Myszkowski sold 16,104 shares of the company's stock on January 5, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35.27 per share, resulting in a total value of $567,948.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines to treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. The company's products in development aim to treat diseases with a genetic basis, typically involving a single gene that produces a harmful protein.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 31,104 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the CFO is part of a series of insider transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. In the past year, there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $35.27 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.864 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.86, indicating that it is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $41.22.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

