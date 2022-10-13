U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,675.37
    +98.34 (+2.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,087.56
    +876.71 (+3.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,662.24
    +245.14 (+2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,724.61
    +36.85 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.02
    +1.75 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.80
    -6.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.14 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9778
    +0.0069 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0217 (+1.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2000
    +0.3390 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,353.82
    +195.63 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.74
    +4.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Artesian Resources Corporation Names Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE Vice President of Engineering

Artesian Resources Corporation
·3 min read
Artesian Resources Corporation
Artesian Resources Corporation

Artesian Resources Corporation Names Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE Vice President of Engineering

Artesian Resources Corporation Names Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE Vice President of Engineering
Artesian Resources Corporation Names Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE Vice President of Engineering
Artesian Resources Corporation Names Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE Vice President of Engineering
Artesian Resources Corporation Names Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE Vice President of Engineering


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e735df8-ae9c-4dd4-a794-b19ff715728f

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), announced that Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE, was named Vice President of Engineering, effective October 3, 2022. Mr. Konstanski joined Artesian in 2014 as Senior Engineer with over nine years of experience in the water and wastewater field, and in 2019, was appointed Manager of Engineering.

He is responsible for managing and overseeing the Engineering Department’s operation and staff as well as directly managing capital projects. His team includes engineers, project managers and subject matter experts who shepherd, analyze, and manage Artesian’s extensive water and wastewater assets including treatment, pipeline hydraulics, system modeling, pumped networks and regulatory matters. During his time at Artesian Mr. Konstanski has managed the permitting, design and construction of multiple new water and wastewater treatment plants as well as renovations of numerous existing facilities, overseen the development of state-of-the-art digital models for both the water and wastewater systems, led efforts to increase self-sufficiency by hundreds of millions of gallons per year and provided input on Artesian’s purchase of multiple additional water and wastewater systems.

“We are proud to announce Daniel’s well deserved promotion to Vice President. The development and advancement of our employees is a critical component of management succession that ensures our continued ability to provide reliable, high quality service to our customers and sustain our strategic growth,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO.

Mr. Konstanski received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from Michigan Technological University and first obtained his Professional Engineering License in Texas before coming to Delaware where he worked for URS (now AECOM) until joining Artesian in 2014. In addition to holding a PE License, Mr. Konstanski has met the rigorous combination of credentials review, additional examinations, and assessment of work to obtain and maintain Board Certification as an Environmental Engineer (BCEE).

“Daniel has established himself as a valuable team member, overseeing our Engineering department for nearly a decade of growth in both our water and wastewater businesses; and his continued contributions will certainly be a critical part of our ongoing growth as a leading utility on the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Nicholle R. Taylor, President of Artesian Water Company.

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.4 billion gallons of water per year through 1,398 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:
Virginia Eisenbrey
Communications
(302) 453-6900
veisenbrey@artesianwater.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into the best day for bulls in a week.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeS&P Extends Gains in Wild Ride After CPI Data Rout: Markets WrapIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsHere’s How Weird Things Are G

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) shares dropped nearly 3% Thursday morning as markets reacted to the Labor Department's latest monthly inflation data. There was good reason to think Ford shares would drop on the worse-than-expected inflation data. Ford is in the beginning stages of its transition to a company with three separate segments, and many investors are focusing on the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

  • Here's Why InMode Stock Soared Today

    Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) soared on Thursday after the medical device company released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As a result, InMode stock was up 13% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. InMode habitually releases preliminary numbers weeks before announcing official results.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Stock futures on the S&P 500 sank below 2% after rising as much as 1.3%, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped above 4%. “Horrible CPI number,” said Andrew Brenner,

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • $22 billion in I-bond sales can’t be wrong. Why you may want to buy them even when their rate resets soon

    Given that sales volumes have been enormous in 2022 — more than $22 billion in 2022 through Sept. 30, according to Treasury data — there may be plenty of people who have already met this cap for the year and have to wait until January to buy more. When should you sell?

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Fell Before a Big Rally Earlier Today

    Market traders were nervous today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index data for September. Inflation came in higher than analysts expected, which ended hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. In other news, analysts are still processing how deep the PC market could fall in the near term, especially if higher inflation sends the economy into a recession.

  • Fed has to ‘act tough’ until inflation comes down, strategist says

    ICG Head of Economic and Investment Research Nick Brooks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest CPI print and what this means for the Fed going forward.

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • Stocks plunge on September CPI print, 10-year yield jumps above 4%

    The Dow fell more than 400 points to start off the trading session on Thursday after September CPI came in hotter than expected, while the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4%.

  • Walgreens beats on Q4 earnings, raises U.S. health care fiscal 2025 sales

    Walgreens Boots Alliance beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and also saw a revenue beat, while raising its U.S. health care sales guidance for fiscal 2025.

  • Investors Heavily Search Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Here is What You Need to Know

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.