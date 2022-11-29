U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +10.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,916.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,663.00
    +46.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.10
    +8.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.19
    +0.95 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.90
    +8.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    +0.32 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0383
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6620
    -0.2390 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,301.31
    +118.99 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.40
    +3.11 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.12
    -163.71 (-0.58%)
     

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size & Share to Surpass $4.2 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Al in Agriculture Market is valued at $1.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $4.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 25.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Al in agriculture market is one of the most important economic sectors, and steady growth is anticipated moving forward. Despite the industry's turbulence, a variety of factors could influence its growth or decline. To give a thorough understanding of the industry, this study evaluates both present trends and projected future changes. It also includes information on the major companies in the market and their growth plans.

The report offers a thorough analysis of global suppliers and producers, as well as their present situation and prospects in the future. Additionally, it provides details on factors driving the global need for A.I. in agriculture, such as growing investment requirements, advancing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/ai-in-agriculture-market-1900/request-sample

Al in Agriculture Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated acceleratingthe Al in agriculturemarket growth over the forecast period.The rise in the market for agriculture-related artificial intelligence can be attributed to the expanding use of information management systems and cutting-edge technologies for increasing agricultural yield using deep learning techniques. To meet the growing demand for food on a global scale, increased agricultural output is also necessary.

We forecast that the machine learning category in Al in agriculturemarketsales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. To increase farm productivity and gain a competitive edge in business operations, agricultural organizations and farmers worldwide are embracing machine learning-enabled solutions in significant numbers. The use of machine learning in various agricultural practices is anticipated to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

North America dominates Al in the agriculture market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. The market is anticipated to expand further due to the region's booming artificial intelligence market and top-tier industrial automation industry. North America is characterized by its expanding purchasing power, ongoing automation, significant IoT investments, and growing government focus on developing domestic A.I. equipment.

Top Players in the Global Al in Agriculture Market

  • I.B.M. Corporation (U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • Google L.L.C. (U.S.)

  • John Deere & Company (U.S.)

  • A.A.A Taranis Visual Ltd. (Israel)

  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Ltd. (U.S.)

  • Gamaya SA (Switzerland)

  • AGCO Corporation (US)

  • A.G. Leader Technology (U.S.)

  • Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

  • Granular Inc. (U.S.)

  • Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Market Dynamics

Increased Use of Smart Sensors in Agriculture:

The rising usage of smart sensors in agriculture is a key trend in the A.I. in the agriculture market. Thanks to sensor-based technology, farmers can precisely map their fields, track crop treatment items, and administer them where needed. Farmers gain from the development of various operations explicit sensors, including soil moisture sensors, position sensors, airflow sensors, and weather sensors, which help them monitor and maximize their yields while also allowing them to adjust to changing environmental factors.

Shortage of Labour:

For several reasons, there has been a dramatic decrease in the workforce worldwide. Automated agricultural operations are emerging due to this decline, linked to a lack of skilled workers, elderly farmers, and young people's disinterest in farming as a profession. As a result, governmental and private institutions are being driven by the trend of a declining workforce in agriculture to focus on automating operations by using artificial intelligence technologies in the industry.

Increased Adoption of Agricultural Drones:

Drones with hyperspectral, multispectral, or thermal sensors can spot locations that need their irrigation schedules changed. Once crops have begun to grow, these sensors may use the heat signature of the crop to generate the vegetation index, an AI-based indication of health. Although chemical spraying is unpopular, it is a necessary component of industrial agriculture. Fortunately, intelligent farming drones are minimizing their negative environmental effects. Sprayers and other specialized UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) technology, including lasers and ultrasonic echoing devices, can measure distance with extreme precision. As a result, there is a significant decrease in the overall amount of spray and chemicals that enter the groundwater.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/ai-in-agriculture-market-1900/0

Top Trends in Global Al in agriculture Market

  • One trend that Vantage Market Research (V.M.R.) expects to see in the Al in the agriculture industryis yield production. A further area in which A.I. can benefit farmers is yield prediction. Artificial intelligence algorithms can forecast future yields for farmers by examining previous data and the current environment. Farmers who plan their production with the aid of this knowledge can make sure they have the right resources available when they're needed.

  • Another trend that V.M.R. predicts will continue in the Al agriculture industryis rising precision farming. Precision farming is a method of farming that uses cutting-edge technology to maximize harvests. This entails using sensors and data analysis to understand better and manage crops, soil, water, and other resources. Precision farming is greatly aided by artificial intelligence (A.I.), which may provide farmers access to real-time data about their crops and fields.

Top Report Findings

  • Based on type, most of the Al in the agricultureMarket's revenue is controlled by the product category.A significant portion is anticipated to be allocated for agricultural input/output software (AISO) providers in the products, which is dominated by machine learning for crop scouting and yield prediction.

  • Based on technology, the machine learning category dominated Al in the agriculture market, and this trend is anticipated to continue. Agricultural organizations and farmers widely use machine learning-enabled solutions worldwide to increase farm production and gain a competitive edge in market operations.

  • Based on application, the precision farmingcategory dominated Al in the agriculture market, and this trend is anticipated to continue. Due to the growing demand for optimum yield from the limited resources available and for lowering crop production costs, the precision farming technique is becoming more and more well-known among farmers.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ai-in-agriculture-market-1900

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Al in Agriculture Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Al in agriculturemarket are technology providers such as I.B.M. Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Google L.L.C. (U.S.) and John Deere & Company (U.S.). These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new mines. Other major players include I.B.M. Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Google L.L.C. (U.S.), John Deere & Company (U.S.), A.A.A Taranis Visual Ltd. (Israel), AgEagle Aerial Systems Ltd. (U.S.), Gamaya SA (Switzerland), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), A.G. Leader Technology (U.S.), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), Granular Inc. (U.S.), Raven Industries Inc. (U.S.) and others. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Machine LearningCategory inAl in Agriculture Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Al in agriculture is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Al in agriculture to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on technologyAl in agriculturemarketis divided into:machine learning, predictive&analytics and computer vision.

During the forecast period, the market for Al in agriculture is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the machine learningcategory. Machine learning is pervasive throughout the entire growing and harvesting cycle. A seed is planted in the ground, the soil is prepared, seeds are bred, water feed is measured, and the harvest is picked up by robots that use computer vision to assess ripeness.

On the other hand, the predictive& analyticscategory is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.Predictive analytics is one of the most intriguing technologies being utilised, modified, and developed right now. Predictive &analytics comprise numerous statistical methods, including modeling, machine learning, and data mining.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Al in Agriculture Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Al in Agriculture Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Product

  • Service

By Application

  • Machine Learning

  • Predictive Analytics

  • Computer Vision

By Application

  • Precision Farming

  • Agricultural Robots

  • Livestock Monitoring

  • Drone Analytics

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.1 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 4.2 Billion

CAGR

25.1% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Google LLC (US), John Deere & Company (US), A.A.A Taranis Visual Ltd. (Israel), AgEagle Aerial Systems Ltd. (US), Gamaya SA (Switzerland), AGCO Corporation (US), AG Leader Technology (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Granular Inc. (US), Raven Industries Inc. (US) and others.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Technology & Media Industry Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off Nearly 500 Points On China Covid Protests, Fed Official Comments: What To Do Ahead Of Powell Speech

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off nearly 500 points Monday.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Looming S&P 500 Bear Case Sees 15% Drop on Fed Balance-Sheet Unwind

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls getting comfortable with Federal Reserve rate-hike policy have another threat to contend with, one that a team at Morgan Stanley says has the potential to send stocks to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapIt’s the unwinding of a deca

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying

    The FTX bankruptcy has hurt many stocks in the crypto space, creating buying opportunities for those who are brave enough.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Hut 8 provides update on North Bay Facility

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") announces that it has requested mediation proceedings to be commended with Validus Power Corp. ("Validus"), a third-party supplier of energy to the Company's mining facility in North Bay, Ontario.

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.

  • Bitcoin Booster Peter Thiel Takes a Hit in BlockFi Bankruptcy

    The tech investor’s Valar Ventures had a 19% stake in the crypto lender, according to documents filed with the bankruptcy court.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.