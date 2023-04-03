U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Arvinas Appoints Kelly Page as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Oncology Strategy and Program Leadership

Arvinas Inc.
·4 min read
Arvinas Inc.
Arvinas Inc.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Kelly Page has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Oncology Strategy and Program Leadership.

“Kelly brings significant experience in the development of new oncology therapies from R&D through commercialization," said John Houston, Ph.D., Arvinas President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to welcome her to our Executive Committee and look forward to her valuable insight as we continue on our journey to become a late-stage development company.”

Ms. Page has over 25 years of global pharmaceutical industry experience from the research setting through global commercialization, with nearly 20 years of experience in oncology therapeutics. She recently served as Vice President, Head of Global Commercial, Hematology at AstraZeneca, where she was responsible for ensuring the successful commercialization of CALQUENCE®, with functional responsibility for commercial strategy and marketing across the hematology portfolio. Ms. Page has also held leadership positions of increasing responsibility at companies including Takeda Oncology and Pfizer.

“I am proud to join such an exceptional company and the team that is leading the way in the development of targeted protein degradation therapeutics, with a strong mission to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases,” said Ms. Page. “I look forward contributing my experience in the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics and to support Arvinas’ tremendous progress to date and exciting future ahead.”

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential advantages and therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, the future development and potential marketing approval and commercialization of our product candidates, including the initiation of and timing of data from our clinical trials. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to:, whether we will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development of our product candidates, including whether we initiate and receive results from our clinical trials on our expected timelines or at all, obtain marketing approval for and commercialize our product candidates on our current timelines or at all and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” sections contained in our quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views with respect to future events, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts
Investors:
Jeff Boyle
347-247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
203-584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com



