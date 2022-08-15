U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Arvinas Appoints Lisa Sinclair as Senior Vice President, Corporate Operations

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Lisa Sinclair has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Operations.

“Lisa’s extensive experience in strategic operations, portfolio management, and new product development planning, will be very valuable as Arvinas continues on an incredible growth trajectory and exciting path forward,” said John Houston, Ph.D., Arvinas President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we plan to enter pivotal clinical trials by year-end, Lisa joins our leadership team at just the right time, and I look forward to her contributions and close collaboration.”

Ms. Sinclair brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience to Arvinas. She recently served as Head of Corporate and Commercial Strategy at Rallybio and previously served as Head of Program and Alliance Management for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Vice President of R&D Strategy and Portfolio and Project Management at Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, and Vice President of Global R&D Portfolio and Performance at AstraZeneca. Ms. Sinclair also spent 18 years at Pfizer in various roles of increasing responsibility in R&D and commercial.

“I am thrilled to join Arvinas and to be part of a passionate team that is working diligently to help patients suffering from serious diseases,” said Ms. Sinclair. “Arvinas’ PROTAC® protein degrader platform is unmatched, and I look forward to the opportunity to contribute my experience in supporting the organization as it transitions to a late-stage development company.”

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the potential advantages and therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, the future development and potential marketing approval and commercialization of our product candidates, including the initiation of and timing of data from our clinical trials. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to:, whether we will be able to successfully conduct and complete clinical development of our product candidates, including whether we initiate and receive results from our clinical trials on our expected timelines or at all, obtain marketing approval for and commercialize our product candidates on our current timelines or at all and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” sections contained in our quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views with respect to future events, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts 
Investors:
Jeff Boyle
347-247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
203-584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com



