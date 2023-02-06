U.S. markets closed

Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arvinas Inc.
·2 min read
Arvinas Inc.
Arvinas Inc.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Oncology Conference on Thursday, February 9. Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Sean Cassidy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

  • SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16. Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

  • Citi Oncology Leadership Summit on Thursday, February 23. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide (ARV-110) and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
+1 (203) 584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com


