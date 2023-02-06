Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arvinas Inc.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:



Guggenheim Oncology Conference on Thursday, February 9. Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Sean Cassidy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.





SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16. Ron Peck, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Randy Teel, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.





Citi Oncology Leadership Summit on Thursday, February 23. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.



About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide (ARV-110) and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Story continues

Contacts



Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Kirsten Owens

+1 (203) 584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com



