U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.50
    +13.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,827.00
    +52.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,446.50
    +87.75 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,860.50
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.25
    -2.39 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.30
    -12.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    -0.42 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.24
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1633
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7000
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,314.50
    -69.62 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.82
    +4.42 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.84
    -77.79 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Arvinas to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arvinas Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARVN
Arvinas Inc.
Arvinas Inc.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Conference: Thursday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Sean Cassidy, chief financial officer, and Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

  • 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Friday, September 9 at 9:45 a.m. ET. Sean Cassidy, chief financial officer, and Ron Peck, M.D., chief medical officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Monday, September 12 at 11:05 a.m. ET. Ian Taylor, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, and Randy Teel, senior vice president, corporate and business development, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events + Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
+1 (203) 584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com


Recommended Stories