ARYZTA Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: €0.065 (vs €0.044 loss in FY 2022)

ARYZTA (VTX:ARYN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €2.12b (up 21% from FY 2022).

Net income: €64.7m (up from €43.3m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 3.0% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: €0.065 (up from €0.044 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ARYZTA Earnings Insights

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the ARYZTA Europe segment contributing a total revenue of €1.88b (88% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €1.73b amounted to 82% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to €158.5m (48% of total expenses). Explore how ARYN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.6% growth forecast for the Food industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Food industry.

The company's shares are up 3.2% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. See our latest analysis on ARYZTA's balance sheet health.

