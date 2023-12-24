Asana Inc COO Anne Raimondi Sells 17,045 Shares

On December 20, 2023, Asana Inc's (NYSE:ASAN) Chief Operating Officer, Anne Raimondi, sold 17,045 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19.31 per share, resulting in a total value of $329,078.95.

Asana Inc is a work management platform that helps teams orchestrate their work, from daily tasks to strategic initiatives. With Asana, teams have a living system of clarity where everyone, from the CEO to the newest recruit, can understand company goals and know exactly how their work relates to them.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 64,751 shares of Asana Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale further contributes to the insider transaction history at Asana Inc, which has seen 27 insider buys and 21 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Asana Inc's shares were trading at $19.31 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.375 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.63, indicating that Asana Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $30.68.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

