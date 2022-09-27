U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.29
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,134.99
    -125.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.50
    +26.58 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.51
    +6.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +1.25 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.50
    +3.10 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.11 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9592
    -0.0019 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0049 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7780
    +0.0980 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,040.38
    -83.28 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.57
    -22.57 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Ascent Solar Reports Inducement Grant to New Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Max

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

THORNTON, CO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireAscent Solar Technologies, Inc. (“Ascent Solar”, “Ascent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announced today that the compensation committee of Ascent’s board of directors have granted Mr. Jeffrey Max, the Company’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, an inducement grant of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for an aggregate of 3,534,591 shares of Ascent Solar’s common stock, on September 21, 2022.

This RSUs grant was agreed to as an inducement, material to Mr. Max entering into an employment agreement with Ascent. The RSUs grant was agreed to and granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Twenty percent (20%) of the RSUs are fully vested upon grant. The remaining eighty percent (80%) of the RSUs shall vest in equal monthly increments over the next thirty-six (36) months. Any outstanding and unvested RSUs will accelerate and fully vest upon the earlier of (i) a change of control and (ii) the termination of Mr. Max’s employment for any reason other than (x) by the Company for cause or (y) by Mr. Max without good reason.

The RSUs shall be settled in eight (8) equal increments on the last business day of each calendar quarter beginning with the initial settlement date of September 30, 2024. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any RSUs that are then outstanding and vested will accelerate and be settled upon the earlier of (i) a change of control and (ii) the termination of Mr. Max’s employment for any reason other than (x) by the Company for cause or (y) by Mr. Max without good reason. At the election of the Company or Mr. Max prior to each settlement date, the RSUs shall be “net settled” and the Company shall retain such number of shares for sale on behalf of Mr. Max at a price equal to the fair market value of the shares on the settlement date as will be sufficient for the payment of withholding tax liability to satisfy the obligation of Mr. Max upon settlement of any RSUs.

For more information, please visit www.AscentSolar.com.

ABOUT ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. More information can be found at www.AscentSolar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements."  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations.  The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ascent Solar Technologies
Investor Relations: IR@AscentSolar.com



Recommended Stories

  • Is TLRY Stock A Buy As Germany Gets Closer To Cannabis Legalization?

    Tilray is near a 52-week low but can new products and potential new legalization may reignite the stock?

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Procter & Gamble, UPS, Verizon & Wells Fargo

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled After Surging Higher Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were trading up over 4% earlier this morning before giving back those gains by early afternoon. What probably got the market off on a positive note was a small pullback in interest rates at the start of trading on Tuesday. Long-term U.S. Treasury rates have more than doubled year to date, which has pressured the valuations of expensive growth stocks like Tesla.

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 materials stocks to buy after the Fed’s new policy. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and recent policy measures and their consequences, you can go directly to see the 5 Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. On September […]

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    Dividend stocks can be foundational to your portfolio and help you build it up year after year. Buying stocks trading at discounts can also increase your odds of coming away with a great return on your investment years later. A couple of incredibly cheap dividend stocks you can buy today include Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Why We Like The Returns At Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to...

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) insiders sold US$352m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

    In the last year, many Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Fall in Love With Right Now

    With the stock market falling further after the recent Federal Reserve meeting, it may not seem like there's much to love about the stock market right now. Rather than sitting on the sidelines waiting for a rebound, investors should focus on buying high-quality stocks at a discount that can provide some stability, income, and growth opportunities in the interim. Three dividend stocks that offer just that are National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN), W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA).

  • 11 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. Even though an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve has dampened hopes of a soft landing for the […]

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of...

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped Early Tuesday

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was outpacing the market early Tuesday, with shares up by 5% as of 11 a.m. ET compared to a 1% boost in the S&P 500. In a press release, Roku revealed that it is launching its premium streaming player, called Ultra, in the Canadian market.