Is Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Potentially Undervalued?

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$104 and falling to the lows of US$86.93. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ashland's current trading price of US$87.21 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ashland’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Ashland?

Great news for investors – Ashland is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $124.55, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Ashland’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Ashland look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Ashland's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 37%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ASH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ASH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

