U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,962.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,871.00
    +178.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,975.75
    +14.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.80
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2470
    +0.1300 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,630.43
    +503.43 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.67
    -2.03 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,601.93
    +85.40 (+0.31%)
     

Asia’s Richest Man Mukesh Ambani to Foray Into Genome Testing with $145 Kit

Saritha Rai and P R Sanjai
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s group is getting into genetic mapping, looking to make a health care trend led by disruptive US startups like 23andMe more affordable and widespread in India’s growing consumer market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The energy-to-ecommerce conglomerate will roll out within weeks a comprehensive 12,000-rupee ($145) genome sequencing test, according to Ramesh Hariharan, chief executive officer of Strand Life Sciences Pvt., which has developed the product. Reliance Industries Ltd., led by Asia’s richest person, acquired the Bengaluru-based firm in 2021 and now owns about 80% of it.

The genome test, which is about 86% cheaper than other offerings available locally, can reveal a person’s predisposition to cancers, cardiac and neuro-degenerative ailments as well as identify inherited genetic disorders, he said.

The project to bring affordable personal gene-mapping to India’s 1.4 billion people — on track to be the world’s most populous nation — will potentially create a treasure trove of biological data that can aid drug development and disease prevention in the region. It also dovetails with Ambani’s ambitions to dive further into the world of data — he has often called it the “new oil” — as he pivots his $192 billion empire beyond refining into consumer and digital services.

“It’ll be the cheapest such genomic profile in the world,” Hariharan said, who also co-founded Strand Life Sciences. “We’re going out at an aggressive price point to drive adoption as it gives us a chance to build a viable business in preventive health care.”

Health Red Flags

While ancestry reports from 23andMe can be bought for $99, its health plus ancestry reports cost $199. Full genome sequencing for health red flags costs more than $1,000 from Indian rivals, MapmyGenome and Medgenome. Cheapest offerings from some Chinese firms come for as low as 599 yuan ($87) but may not map the entire gamut of diseases that Reliance-owned Strand aims to detect.

A representative for Reliance Industries did not respond to an emailed request for comments.

Price disruption comes naturally to Ambani, who deployed a similar cut-throat strategy after it entered retail in 2006 and telecommunications in 2016, blowing out competition until Reliance emerged the market leader in both sectors.

Ambani Streams Cricket League for Free After Paying $2.7 Billion

The global genetic testing market was valued at $12.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to touch $21.3 billion by 2027, according to a report from Allied Market Research.

The new genome testing service “will ideally lead to creation of a big pool of data which will help development of targeted treatment and early intervention,” said Vishal Manchanda, senior vice president at Systematix Institutional Equities, when told about Reliance’s new product.

But low prices alone may not be enough to lure people in a market like India where awareness of such services and their benefits are relatively untested. Though cheaper than global rivals, Reliance’s $145 price tag is still a lot for the average consumer in India, where nearly two-thirds of the population lives on less than $2 a day.

Aggressively Marketed

Reliance’s digital services and its recent e-commerce acquisitions can be deployed to push its genome testing product, which just needs blood samples that can be collected at home.

Currently being piloted by a small number of early testers, it will be aggressively marketed by Reliance in the coming weeks on its MyJio app, with an outreach of 425 million wireless subscribers of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., health app JioHealthHub and the recently acquired e-pharmacy, Netmeds, Hariharan said.

While a lot of consumer interest in the US has been around tracking ancestry or characteristics as such as athletic abilities, hair texture and propensity toward obesity — tests labeled ‘recreational genetics’ — the longer-term business model of these services centers around preventative health care.

Genetic Link

With more genomic data, global drugmakers could potentially develop new drugs as well as gain insight into how to better target existing therapies. This could be particularly useful in genetically under-mapped India, for example in helping prove a genetic link to certain over-represented diseases in the country.

Still, these ambitions have yet to come to fruition anywhere, and early movers like 23andMe are now facing regulatory pressure: the US Food and Drug Administration barred from the company from making any health-related claims in 2013 and put it through a two-year review process. In 2015, the regulator allowed 23AndMe to offer health-related testing.

While Strand said it will incorporate latest scientific research in interpreting the test results, India has still not set regulatory standards for genetic tests. Also, it will be the company’s first product in an inherently fast-changing and complicated scientific field.

Hariharan said the new genome testing being rolled out by the Reliance group will “set the standards” for India. “We will offer responsible consumer genomics by staying close to the science.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Thoughtworks lays off around 500 employees amid ongoing slowdown

    The software consultancy firm laid off about 4% of its global workforce — approximately 500 employees — a figure that the company did not dispute when reached for comment on Wednesday. TechCrunch learned that the company initially informed its affected employees about the decision on Tuesday, and the layoffs will continue in the coming days. "We confirm that we have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about four percent globally," Thoughtworks global public relations head Linda Horiuchi said in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.

  • Applied Materials to Challenge ASML’s Grip With New Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc. has begun selling a chipmaking machine designed to decrease the industry’s reliance on ASML Holding NV and more cheaply produce the kind of ultra-powerful semiconductors that can handle artificial intelligence tasks.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to

  • SpaceX ready to retry launching NASA's next space station crew

    Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX was ready to try again at sending NASA's next long-duration crew of the International Space Station to orbit on Thursday, about 72 hours after a first attempt was scrubbed due to a clogged filter in the launch system. Two NASA astronauts will be joined by a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates for a six-month science mission made up of experiments ranging from human cell growth in space to controlling combustible materials in microgravity. The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule called Endeavour, was set for liftoff at 12:34 a.m. EST (0534 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • Former Google Engineer Issues Grave Warning About Sentient AI

    Take Blake Lemoine, a former Google engineer with a penchant for describing AI bots as having human emotions and tendencies - or at least doing a bang-up job of impersonating human beings. In June, 2022, Lemoine went on record in the Washington Post as noting that Google's Large Language Model (LLM), the Language Model for Dialogue Applications, actually had a mind of its own. "If I didn't know exactly what it was, which is this computer program we built recently, I'd think it was a 7-year-old, 8-year-old kid that happens to know physics," Lemoine told the Post, after a stint at Google testing whether or not the AI tool used discrimination or hate speech.

  • High Risk, High Reward: Analysts Explain Why These Space Stocks Could Surge Despite Their Speculative Nature

    Undoubtedly, last year stands out as a pivotal year for humanity’s achievements in space exploration. The most notable accomplishment was the launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission, which marks the first steps towards returning humans to the Moon nearly half a century after the last crewed mission, Apollo 17. In tandem with a growing cross-border commercial space travel sector, the initial success of Artemis is piquing investors' interest in space stocks. And for good reason. The space economy – ast

  • Reata Pharma Stock Almost Triples After Winning 'Coin-Flip' FDA Approval

    Reata won Food and Drug Administration approval for its neurological disease treatment and RETA stock almost tripled Wednesday.

  • Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years.

    I've been debating whether to pay off my mortgage. I've refinanced at 2.375% and can get a certificate of deposit (CD) for a year at 4%. I was adding to my mortgage payment by about $1,000 a month to pay … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

    ZIM (ZIM) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Wall Street's Most Important Number Hit 4% Wednesday - And That's Bad News For Stocks

    The market's most important data point just hit a level last seen in November. That's bad news for stocks.

  • Bright Health Group (BHG) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bright Health (BHG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 37.04% and 67.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • I’m 57 and will soon have more than $3 million from a business sale. My rich boss trusts his financial adviser, but he inherited his millions. Still, should I try his adviser?

    Question: I am 57 years old, have $450,000 saved for retirement and will soon receive $3-$4 million from a business sale as a key employee. And adds W. Michael Prendergast, certified financial planner at Altfest Personal Wealth Management: “Ask if they’re a fiduciary all the time they interact with you, not just some of the time.”

  • Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations

    The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations as part of a move to switch its fleet to electric vehicles. The service also is buying another 9,250 internal combustion vans from Fiat Chrysler in North America, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis. The Fiat Chrysler and Ford vehicles together will cost just over $1 billion.

  • Silvergate slumps 28% after delaying annual report, warning about viability

    Silvergate had been trying to ease investor concerns over its future after reporting a $1 billion loss for the fourth quarter in the wake of crypto exchange FTX's bankruptcy, which shook confidence in the digital asset sector. Federal prosecutors in Washington are probing Silvergate and its dealings with FTX and Alameda Research. In January, three U.S. senators asked Silvergate for details about its risk management practices and its dealings with FTX.

  • Tesla Unveils New Vehicle Manufacturing Platform to Cut Costs by 50%

    The electric vehicle maker unveiled a new vehicle manufacturing platform at its Investor Day on March 1.

  • Blackstone blocked investor withdrawals from $71 billion REIT in February

    Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked investors from cashing out their investments at its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) as the private equity firm continues to grapple with a flurry of redemption requests. BREIT said it fulfilled redemption requests of $1.4 billion in February, which represents only 35% of the approximately $3.9 billion in total withdrawal requests for the month, the firm said in a letter to investors.

  • 'Momma can't protect you': Dave Ramsey has a blunt message for young adults still living with their parents — 3 things you need to do to get ahead (and get your own place)

    Ramsey’s not mad at Gen Z, he’s just disappointed.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Jeff Bezos' Single-Family Rental Play Appears Almost Too Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity through controversial land investments, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the single-family rental company backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the foresight with Amaz

  • Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    Retiring at age 65 with $6 million is entirely possible, even for people with quite comfortable lifestyles. Conservative investment and withdrawal plans allow for ample retirement income for most people retiring in those circumstances. At age 65, retirees become eligible … Continue reading → The post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.