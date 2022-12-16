U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in January Investor Conferences

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
·2 min read
ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced the Company’s participation in upcoming conferences for January 2023. Listed below are meetings that management will be attending around the week of the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference.

BIO Partnering Conference

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals management will be attending this conference in San Francisco held from January 9 to January 13, 2023, at the Marriott Marquis and participating in on-on-one meetings with investors and prospective partners via the BIO Partnering online partnering platform.

To register to meet with management at this conference, visit this link.

12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals management will be participating in this event in San Francisco on January 10, 2023, and hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting with management, please do so through this link.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. Eblasakimab is being investigated in a global Phase 2b trial of moderate-to-severe AD patients with topline readout expected in 2Q 2023. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent next-generation oral inhibitor of DHODH, and plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in skin autoimmune disease in the first half of 2023. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com


    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.