ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
Date
Total repurchased shares
Weighted average price
Total repurchased value
7-Feb-22
56,538
€570.55
€32,257,880.28
8-Feb-22
57,212
€563.85
€32,258,860.33
9-Feb-22
55,147
€584.94
€32,257,498.68
10-Feb-22
54,821
€586.47
€32,150,986.99
11-Feb-22
56,153
€574.46
€32,257,876.99
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
Media Relations Contacts
Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771