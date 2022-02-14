U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML Netherlands BV
·1 min read
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date

Total repurchased shares

Weighted average price

Total repurchased value

7-Feb-22

56,538

€570.55

€32,257,880.28

8-Feb-22

57,212

€563.85

€32,258,860.33

9-Feb-22

55,147

€584.94

€32,257,498.68

10-Feb-22

54,821

€586.47

€32,150,986.99

11-Feb-22

56,153

€574.46

€32,257,876.99

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18

Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934

Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



