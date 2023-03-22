Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 22.3.2023
Announcement 22.3.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
22.3.2023
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
ASPO
Amount
2,500
Shares
Average price/ share
8.4540
EUR
Total cost
21,135.00
EUR
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 84 361 shares
including the shares repurchased on 22.3.2023
On behalf of Aspo Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
Further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
www.aspo.com
