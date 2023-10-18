Assessing the Ownership Landscape of BWX Technologies Inc(BWXT)

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) is a specialty manufacturer and service provider of nuclear components. The Virginia-based company operates in two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The majority of its operations are based in the United States, with additional operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. As of October 18, 2023, BWXT boasts a market cap of $7177.82 million, sales of $2328.69 million, and an operating margin of 13.3%. The company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.68%, and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is 7.35%.

Understanding BWXT's Ownership Structure

As per the latest data, BWXT has an outstanding share count of 91.47 million. Institutional ownership represents 81.08% of the total shares, equivalent to 74.16 million shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 1.53 million shares, accounting for 1.67% of the total share count.

In the past week, BWXT experienced a decline of about 1.34% in its stock value. However, as of Oct 18, 2023, the stock rose by 0.24%, consistent with its three-month return of 12.43%. The company's market cap also witnessed a rise to $6.55 billion in the most recent quarter from $5.76 billion in the preceding one.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

BWX Technologies Inc's institutional ownership history reveals a slight decrease from 81.43% as of 2023-06-30 to 81.08% as of 2023-09-30. This level of ownership is, however, significantly lower than the 96.83% reported a year ago.

Among the major stakeholders, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) hold 1.9%, 0.05%, and 0.04% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, BWXT's Ebitda growth averaged 2.6% per year, which is better than 53.04% of 230 companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The five-year growth stands at 7%. However, the estimated future earnings growth for BWXT is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 0.6% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership in BWXT is approximately 1.67% as of 2023-08-31, up from 1.57% a year ago. This increase reflects the growing faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Recent insider trades include Director Gerhard F Burbach selling 1,000 shares on 2023-08-14 and Director Robert L Nardelli buying 2,000 shares on 2023-08-18.

Conclusion

Understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical in the ever-evolving realm of stocks. BWXT's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

