AssetMark Reports $93.5B Platform Assets for Fourth Quarter 2021

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the quarter was $12.4 million, or $0.17 per share.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $24.7 million, or $0.33 per share, on total revenue of $143.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $38.3 million, or 26.7% of total revenue.

Platform assets increased 25.5% year-over-year and 7.7% quarter-over-quarter to $93.5 billion, aided by quarterly record net flows of $2.9 billion and market impact net of fees of $3.7 billion. Annual net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 13.3%.

More than 6,800 new households and 215 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the fourth quarter. In total, as of December 31, 2021 there were over 8,600 advisors (approximately 2,850 were engaged advisors) and over 209,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.

We realized a 24.6% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the fourth quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“AssetMark ended 2021 with record results; assets on the platform grew to over $93 billion, and we served more advisors and investor households than ever before. We realized double digit growth for top- and bottom-line financials and expanded margins by 300 bps,” said AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen. “We achieved important milestones that will drive our business forward – most notably, our expansion into the growing RIA channel and our acquisition of the financial planning software provider Voyant. In 2022, we will continue broadening our platform to redefine the advisor experience and deliver value to our clients and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Operating Metrics

4Q21 4Q20 Variance

per year Operational metrics: Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) 86,826 67,254 29.1% Net flows (millions of dollars) 2,949 1,533 92.4% Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars) 3,713 5,734 (35.2%) Acquisition impact (millions of dollars) - - NM Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 93,488 74,520 25.5% Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets) 4.0% 2.5% 150 bps Advisors (at period-end) 8,649 8,454 2.3% Engaged advisors (at period-end) 2,858 2,536 12.7% Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 86,385 67,300 28.4% Households (at period-end) 209,900 186,602 12.5% New producing advisors 215 177 21.5% Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %) 24.6% 21.3% 15.8% Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 71,320 53,878 32.4% ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 2,932 2,618 12.0% Financial metrics: Total revenue (millions of dollars) 144 111 29.4% Net income (loss) (millions of dollars) 12.4 (9.9) NM Net income (loss) margin (%) 8.6% (8.9%) 1750 bps Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) 8.0 8.0 -0.1% Non-GAAP financial metrics: Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) 38.3 32.0 19.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 26.7% 28.9% (220 bps) Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) 24.7 22.2 11.3% Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results





Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

Full Year 2021 Key Operating Metrics

2021 2020 Variance

per year Operational metrics: Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) 74,520 61,608 21.0% Net flows (millions of dollars) 9,934 5,483 81.2% Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars) 9,034 5,369 68.3% Acquisition impact (millions of dollars) - 2,060 NM Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 93,488 74,520 25.5% Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets) 13.3% 8.9% 440 bps Advisors (at period-end) 8,649 8,454 2.3% Engaged advisors (at period-end) 2,858 2,536 12.7% Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 86,385 67,300 28.4% Households (at period-end) 209,900 186,602 12.5% New producing advisors 811 743 9.2% Production lift from existing advisors 24.2% 19.9% 21.7% Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 71,320 53,878 32.4% ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 2,932 2,618 12.0% Financial metrics: Total revenue (millions of dollars) 530 432 22.7% Net income (loss) (millions of dollars) 25.7 (7.8) NM Net income (loss) margin (%) 4.8% (1.8%) 660 bps Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) 34.7 29.1 19.2% Non-GAAP financial metrics: Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) 157.2 115.0 36.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 29.6% 26.6% 300 bps Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) 103.3 73.2 41.1% Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

Webcast and Conference Call Information

AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: February 15, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET

Phone: Listeners can pre-register for the conference call here: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9630/assetmark-financial-holdings-inc-q4-2021-earnings-conference-call/. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.

Webcast: http://ir.assetmark.com. Please access the website 10 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be available in recorded form at http://ir.assetmark.com for 14 days from February 15, 2022.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $93.5 billion in platform assets as of December 31, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 25 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our business strategies, our financial performance, investments in new products, services and capabilities and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our prospectus dated July 17, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is expected to be filed in mid-March. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.





AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share data and par value) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,707 $ 70,619 Restricted cash 13,000 11,000 Investments, at fair value 14,498 10,577 Fees and other receivables, net 9,019 8,891 Income tax receivable, net 6,276 8,596 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,673 13,637 Total current assets 134,173 123,320 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,015 7,388 Capitalized software, net 73,701 68,835 Other intangible assets, net 709,693 655,736 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,469 27,496 Goodwill 436,821 338,848 Other assets 2,090 1,965 Total assets $ 1,386,962 $ 1,223,588 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,613 $ 2,199 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 56,249 43,694 Total current liabilities 58,862 45,893 Long-term debt, net 115,000 75,000 Other long-term liabilities 16,468 16,302 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 28,316 31,820 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 158,930 149,500 Total long-term liabilities 318,714 272,622 Total liabilities 377,576 318,515 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 73,562,717 and 72,459,255 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 74 72 Additional paid-in capital 929,070 850,430 Retained earnings 80,242 54,571 Total stockholders' equity 1,009,386 905,073 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,386,962 $ 1,223,588





AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 137,533 $ 107,854 $ 512,188 $ 412,023 Spread-based revenue 2,055 2,490 8,568 16,618 Subscriptions based revenue 3,209 — 6,381 — Other revenue 787 576 3,162 3,438 Total revenue 143,584 110,920 530,299 432,079 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 40,227 34,165 150,836 132,695 Spread-based expenses 367 545 1,427 2,703 Employee compensation 45,901 44,821 196,701 176,483 General and operating expenses 20,342 13,770 72,941 62,466 Professional fees 7,464 4,473 21,813 15,100 Depreciation and amortization 8,080 9,300 37,929 35,126 Total operating expenses 122,381 107,074 481,647 424,573 Interest expense 953 1,142 3,559 5,588 Other expenses, net 24 1,692 106 1,687 Income before income taxes 20,226 1,012 44,987 231 Provision for income taxes 7,875 10,877 19,316 8,043 Net income (loss) $ 12,351 $ (9,865) $ 25,671 $ (7,812) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.15) $ 0.36 $ (0.12) Diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.15) $ 0.35 $ (0.12) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 73,242,802 67,810,682 72,137,174 67,361,995 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 73,441,555 67,810,682 72,399,213 67,361,995







AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 12,351 $ (9,865 ) $ 25,671 $ (7,812 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,080 9,300 37,929 35,126 Interest 160 150 700 606 Deferred income taxes (1,784 ) (1,299 ) (1,558 ) (706 ) Share-based compensation 5,558 13,796 53,637 53,837 Debt acquisition cost write-down — 1,729 — 1,729 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and property, plant, and

equipment — 139 — 2,520 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Fees and other receivables, net 757 (1,328 ) 163 1,525 Receivables from related party — (101 ) (91 ) (143 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,360 ) (2,395 ) 2,506 2,401 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 7,436 5,626 7,450 (7,534 ) Income tax receivable, net 4,878 6,796 2,570 (4,602 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,076 22,548 128,977 76,947 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Voyant, net of cash received 76 — (124,160 ) — Purchase of WBI OBS Financial, Inc., net of cash received — — — (18,561 ) Purchase of investments (569 ) (488 ) (3,004 ) (2,384 ) Sale of investments 660 28 833 40 Purchase of property and equipment (855 ) (613 ) (1,507 ) (2,901 ) Purchase of computer software (7,129 ) (7,414 ) (33,145 ) (26,164 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,817 ) (8,487 ) (160,983 ) (49,970 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of stock options — — 94 187 Payments on long-term debt — (123,750 ) (35,000 ) (123,750 ) Proceeds from credit facility draw down — 73,019 75,000 73,019 Payment of credit facility issuance costs — (155 ) — (155 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities — (50,886 ) 40,094 (50,699 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,259 (36,825 ) 8,088 (23,722 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 62,448 118,444 81,619 105,341 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 89,707 $ 81,619 $ 89,707 $ 81,619





SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid $ 3,819 $ 4,649 $ 19,796 $ 13,456 Interest paid $ 958 $ 984 $ 2,828 $ 4,969 Non-cash operating, investing, and financing activities: Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $ 243 $ 62 $ (933 ) $ 38,796 Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $ 2,109 $ 62 $ 933 $ 40,140 Common stock issued in acquisition of business $ — $ — $ 24,910 $ —

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and

costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

as measures of operating performance;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;

to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;

in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and

as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and

the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands except for percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 12,351 $ (9,865 ) 8.6 % (8.9 )% Provision for income taxes 7,875 10,877 5.5 % 9.8 % Interest income (loss) (21 ) (57 ) — (0.1 )% Interest expense 953 1,142 0.7 % 1.1 % Amortization/depreciation 8,080 9,300 5.6 % 8.4 % EBITDA $ 29,238 $ 11,397 20.4 % 10.3 % Share-based

compensation(1) 5,558 13,796 3.9 % 12.4 % Reorganization and

integration costs(2) 2,722 2,348 1.9 % 2.1 % Acquisition expenses(3) 446 2,320 0.3 % 2.1 % Debt acquisition cost

write-down(4) — 1,729 — 1.6 % Business continuity plan (5) 324 185 0.2 % 0.2 % Office closures(6) — 276 — 0.2 % Other expense 24 (38 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,312 $ 32,013 26.7 % 28.9 %





Year Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands except for percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 25,671 $ (7,812 ) 4.8 % (1.8 )% Provision for income taxes 19,316 8,043 3.6 % 1.9 % Interest income (loss) (137 ) (899 ) — (0.2 )% Interest expense 3,559 5,588 0.7 % 1.3 % Amortization/depreciation 37,929 35,126 7.2 % 8.1 % EBITDA $ 86,338 $ 40,046 16.3 % 9.3 % Share-based

compensation(1) 53,637 53,837 10.1 % 12.4 % Reorganization and

integration costs(2) 10,816 2,596 2.0 % 0.6 % Acquisition expenses(3) 5,682 12,558 1.1 % 2.9 % Debt acquisition cost

write-down(4) — 1,729 (— )% 0.4 % Business continuity plan (5) 460 1,568 0.1 % 0.4 % Office closures(6) 167 2,755 — 0.6 % Other expense 106 (42 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,206 $ 115,047 29.6 % 26.6 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

(4) “Debt acquisition cost write-down” represents capitalized debt issuance costs extinguished due to the repayment of $124 million of our outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan in July 2019 and repayment of $124 million remaining outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan in December 2020. The July 2019 repayment was considered a substantial modification and the debt was considered fully extinguished as of December 31, 2020.

(5) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(6) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based

compensation(1) $ 5,558 $ — $ 5,558 $ 13,796 $ — $ 13,796 Reorganization and

integration costs(2) 979 1,743 2,722 2,335 13 2,348 Acquisition expenses(3) 38 408 446 1,164 1,156 2,320 Debt acquisition cost

write-down(4) — — — — 1,729 1,729 Business continuity plan (5) 162 162 324 — 184 184 Office closures(6) — — — — 276 276 Other expense — 24 24 — (38 ) (38 ) Total adjustments to adjusted

EBITDA $ 6,737 $ 2,337 $ 9,074 $ 17,295 $ 3,320 $ 20,615 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based

compensation(1) 3.9 % — 3.9 % 12.4 % — 12.4 % Reorganization and

integration costs(2) 0.7 % 1.2 % 1.9 % 2.1 % — 2.1 % Acquisition expenses(3) — 0.3 % 0.3 % 1.0 % 1.0 % 2.0 % Debt acquisition cost

write-down(4) — — — — 1.6 % 1.6 % Business continuity plan (5) 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % — 0.2 % 0.2 % Office closures(6) — — — — 0.2 % 0.2 % Other expense — — — — — — Total adjustments to adjusted

EBITDA margin % 4.7 % 1.6 % 6.3 % 15.5 % 3.0 % 18.5 %





Year Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based

compensation(1) $ 53,637 $ — $ 53,637 $ 53,837 $ — $ 53,837 Reorganization and

integration costs(2) 5,396 5,420 10,816 2,585 11 2,596 Acquisition expenses(3) 1,441 4,241 5,682 6,022 6,536 12,558 Debt acquisition cost

write-down(4) — — — — 1,729 1,729 Business continuity plan (5) 174 286 460 1,082 486 1,568 Office closures(6) — 167 167 — 2,755 2,755 Other expense — 106 106 — (42 ) (42 ) Total adjustments to adjusted

EBITDA $ 60,648 $ 10,220 $ 70,868 $ 63,526 $ 11,475 $ 75,001 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based

compensation(1) 10.1 % — 10.1 % 12.4 % — 12.4 % Reorganization and

integration costs(2) 1.0 % 1.0 % 2.0 % 0.6 % — 0.6 % Acquisition expenses(3) 0.2 % 0.7 % 0.9 % 1.4 % 1.5 % 2.9 % Debt acquisition cost

write-down(4) — — — — 0.4 % 0.4 % Business continuity plan (5) — — — 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.4 % Office closures(6) — — — — 0.6 % 0.6 % Other expense — — — — — — Total adjustments to adjusted

EBITDA margin % 11.3 % 1.7 % 13.0 % 14.7 % 2.6 % 17.3 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

(4) “Debt acquisition cost write-down” represents capitalized debt issuance costs extinguished due to the repayment of $124 million of our outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan in July 2019 and repayment of $124 million remaining outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan in December 2020. The July 2019 repayment was considered a substantial modification and the debt was considered fully extinguished as of December 31, 2020.

(5) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(6) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including

the following:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;

costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and

amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.



Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and

other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.



The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three and twelve months ended December 30, 2021 and 2020, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 137,533 $ 107,854 $ 512,188 $ 412,023 Subscription-based revenue 3,209 — 8,568 16,618 Spread-based revenue 2,055 2,490 6,381 — Other revenue 787 576 3,162 3,438 Total revenue 143,584 110,920 530,299 432,079 Adjusted operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 40,227 34,165 150,836 132,695 Spread-based expenses 367 545 1,427 2,703 Adjusted employee compensation (1) 39,163 27,526 136,052 112,957 Adjusted general and operating expenses (1) 18,874 12,273 65,072 53,757 Adjusted professional fees (1) 6,619 4,342 19,568 14,021 Adjusted depreciation and amortization (2) 5,126 4,192 18,790 14,694 Total adjusted operating expenses 110,376 83,043 391,745 330,827 Interest expense 953 1,142 3,559 5,588 Adjusted other expense, net (1) — — — — Adjusted income before income taxes 32,255 26,735 134,995 95,664 Adjusted provision for income taxes (3) 7,580 4,560 31,723 22,481 Adjusted net income $ 24,675 $ 22,175 $ 103,272 $ 73,183 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 1.40 $ 1.01 Adjusted number of common shares outstanding, diluted (4) 74,746,770 72,265,783 73,947,311 72,541,836 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 38,312 $ 32,013 $ 157,206 $ 115,047

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

(4) Consists of the outstanding shares at period-end and the full dilutive impact of unvested equity awards which includes restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, stock options and stock appreciation rights.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth in the ‘Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin’ section above.



Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Three months ended

December 31, 2021 Three months ended

December 31, 2020 (in thousands) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 137,533 $ — $ 137,533 $ 107,854 $ — $ 107,854 Subscription-based revenue 3,209 — 3,209 — — — Spread-based revenue 2,055 — 2,055 2,490 — 2,490 Other revenue 787 — 787 576 — 576 Total revenue 143,584 — 143,584 110,920 — 110,920 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 40,227 — 40,227 34,165 — 34,165 Spread-based expenses 367 — 367 545 — 545 Employee compensation (1) 45,901 (6,738 ) 39,163 44,821 (17,295 ) 27,526 General and operating expenses (1) 20,342 (1,468 ) 18,874 13,770 (1,497 ) 12,273 Professional fees (1) 7,464 (845 ) 6,619 4,473 (131 ) 4,342 Depreciation and amortization(2) 8,080 (2,954 ) 5,126 9,300 (5,108 ) 4,192 Total operating expenses 122,381 (12,005 ) 110,376 107,074 (24,031 ) 83,043 Interest expense 953 — 953 1,142 — 1,142 Other income (expense), net (1) 24 (24 ) — 1,692 (1,692 ) — Income before income taxes 20,226 12,029 32,255 1,012 25,723 26,735 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3) 7,875 (295 ) 7,580 10,877 (6,317 ) 4,560 Net income $ 12,351 $ 24,675 $ (9,865 ) $ 22,175

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation. Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 512,188 $ — $ 512,188 $ 412,023 $ — $ 412,023 Spread-based revenue 8,568 — 8,568 16,618 — 16,618 Subscription-based revenue 6,381 — 6,381 — — — Other revenue 3,162 — 3,162 3,438 — 3,438 Total revenue 530,299 — 530,299 432,079 — 432,079 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 150,836 — 150,836 132,695 — 132,695 Spread-based expenses 1,427 — 1,427 2,703 — 2,703 Employee compensation (1) 196,701 (60,649 ) 136,052 176,483 (63,526 ) 112,957 General and operating expenses (1) 72,941 (7,869 ) 65,072 62,466 (8,709 ) 53,757 Professional fees (1) 21,813 (2,245 ) 19,568 15,100 (1,079 ) 14,021 Depreciation and amortization(2) 37,929 (19,139 ) 18,790 35,126 (20,432 ) 14,694 Total operating expenses 481,647 (89,902 ) 391,745 424,573 (93,746 ) 330,827 Interest expense 3,559 — 3,559 5,588 — 5,588 Other income (expense), net (1) 106 (106 ) — 1,687 (1,687 ) — Income before income taxes 44,987 90,008 134,995 231 95,433 95,664 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3) 19,316 12,407 31,723 8,043 14,438 22,481 Net income $ 25,671 $ 103,272 $ (7,812 ) $ 73,183

(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income (loss) $ 12,351 $ (9,865 ) Acquisition-related

amortization(1) $ — $ 2,954 2,954 $ — $ 5,108 5,108 Expense adjustments(2) 1,180 2,313 3,493 3,499 1,628 5,127 Share-based

compensation 5,558 — 5,558 13,796 — 13,796 Other expenses — 24 24 — 1,692 1,692 Tax effect of

adjustments(3) (277 ) 572 295 (910 ) 7,227 6,317 Adjusted net income $ 24,675 $ 22,175 Year Ended December 31, 2021 Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income (loss) $ 25,671 $ (7,812 ) Acquisition-related

amortization(1) $ — $ 19,139 19,139 $ — $ 20,432 20,432 Expense adjustments(2) 7,012 10,114 17,126 9,689 9,788 19,477 Share-based

compensation 53,637 — 53,637 53,837 — 53,837 Other expenses — 106 106 — 1,687 1,687 Tax effect of

adjustments(3) (1,648 ) (10,759 ) (12,407 ) (2,519 ) (11,919 ) (14,438 ) Adjusted net income $ 103,272 $ 73,183

(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.

(3) Reflects the tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

