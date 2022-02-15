AssetMark Reports $93.5B Platform Assets for Fourth Quarter 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- AMK
CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights
Net income for the quarter was $12.4 million, or $0.17 per share.
Adjusted net income for the quarter was $24.7 million, or $0.33 per share, on total revenue of $143.6 million.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $38.3 million, or 26.7% of total revenue.
Platform assets increased 25.5% year-over-year and 7.7% quarter-over-quarter to $93.5 billion, aided by quarterly record net flows of $2.9 billion and market impact net of fees of $3.7 billion. Annual net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 13.3%.
More than 6,800 new households and 215 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the fourth quarter. In total, as of December 31, 2021 there were over 8,600 advisors (approximately 2,850 were engaged advisors) and over 209,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
We realized a 24.6% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the fourth quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.
“AssetMark ended 2021 with record results; assets on the platform grew to over $93 billion, and we served more advisors and investor households than ever before. We realized double digit growth for top- and bottom-line financials and expanded margins by 300 bps,” said AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen. “We achieved important milestones that will drive our business forward – most notably, our expansion into the growing RIA channel and our acquisition of the financial planning software provider Voyant. In 2022, we will continue broadening our platform to redefine the advisor experience and deliver value to our clients and shareholders.”
Fourth Quarter 2021 Key Operating Metrics
4Q21
4Q20
Variance
Operational metrics:
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars)
86,826
67,254
29.1%
Net flows (millions of dollars)
2,949
1,533
92.4%
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)
3,713
5,734
(35.2%)
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)
-
-
NM
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
93,488
74,520
25.5%
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)
4.0%
2.5%
150 bps
Advisors (at period-end)
8,649
8,454
2.3%
Engaged advisors (at period-end)
2,858
2,536
12.7%
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
86,385
67,300
28.4%
Households (at period-end)
209,900
186,602
12.5%
New producing advisors
215
177
21.5%
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %)
24.6%
21.3%
15.8%
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
71,320
53,878
32.4%
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
2,932
2,618
12.0%
Financial metrics:
Total revenue (millions of dollars)
144
111
29.4%
Net income (loss) (millions of dollars)
12.4
(9.9)
NM
Net income (loss) margin (%)
8.6%
(8.9%)
1750 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars)
8.0
8.0
-0.1%
Non-GAAP financial metrics:
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars)
38.3
32.0
19.7%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
26.7%
28.9%
(220 bps)
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars)
24.7
22.2
11.3%
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
Full Year 2021 Key Operating Metrics
2021
2020
Variance
Operational metrics:
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars)
74,520
61,608
21.0%
Net flows (millions of dollars)
9,934
5,483
81.2%
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)
9,034
5,369
68.3%
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)
-
2,060
NM
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
93,488
74,520
25.5%
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)
13.3%
8.9%
440 bps
Advisors (at period-end)
8,649
8,454
2.3%
Engaged advisors (at period-end)
2,858
2,536
12.7%
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
86,385
67,300
28.4%
Households (at period-end)
209,900
186,602
12.5%
New producing advisors
811
743
9.2%
Production lift from existing advisors
24.2%
19.9%
21.7%
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
71,320
53,878
32.4%
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars)
2,932
2,618
12.0%
Financial metrics:
Total revenue (millions of dollars)
530
432
22.7%
Net income (loss) (millions of dollars)
25.7
(7.8)
NM
Net income (loss) margin (%)
4.8%
(1.8%)
660 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars)
34.7
29.1
19.2%
Non-GAAP financial metrics:
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars)
157.2
115.0
36.6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
29.6%
26.6%
300 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars)
103.3
73.2
41.1%
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
Webcast and Conference Call Information
AssetMark will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results. In conjunction with this earnings press release, AssetMark has posted an earnings presentation on its investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:
Date: February 15, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT; 5:00 p.m. ET
Phone: Listeners can pre-register for the conference call here: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9630/assetmark-financial-holdings-inc-q4-2021-earnings-conference-call/. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.
Webcast: http://ir.assetmark.com. Please access the website 10 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be available in recorded form at http://ir.assetmark.com for 14 days from February 15, 2022.
About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $93.5 billion in platform assets as of December 31, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 25 years.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our business strategies, our financial performance, investments in new products, services and capabilities and general market, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our prospectus dated July 17, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is expected to be filed in mid-March. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
76,707
$
70,619
Restricted cash
13,000
11,000
Investments, at fair value
14,498
10,577
Fees and other receivables, net
9,019
8,891
Income tax receivable, net
6,276
8,596
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,673
13,637
Total current assets
134,173
123,320
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,015
7,388
Capitalized software, net
73,701
68,835
Other intangible assets, net
709,693
655,736
Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,469
27,496
Goodwill
436,821
338,848
Other assets
2,090
1,965
Total assets
$
1,386,962
$
1,223,588
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,613
$
2,199
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
56,249
43,694
Total current liabilities
58,862
45,893
Long-term debt, net
115,000
75,000
Other long-term liabilities
16,468
16,302
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
28,316
31,820
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
158,930
149,500
Total long-term liabilities
318,714
272,622
Total liabilities
377,576
318,515
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 73,562,717 and 72,459,255 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
74
72
Additional paid-in capital
929,070
850,430
Retained earnings
80,242
54,571
Total stockholders' equity
1,009,386
905,073
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,386,962
$
1,223,588
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Asset-based revenue
$
137,533
$
107,854
$
512,188
$
412,023
Spread-based revenue
2,055
2,490
8,568
16,618
Subscriptions based revenue
3,209
—
6,381
—
Other revenue
787
576
3,162
3,438
Total revenue
143,584
110,920
530,299
432,079
Operating expenses:
Asset-based expenses
40,227
34,165
150,836
132,695
Spread-based expenses
367
545
1,427
2,703
Employee compensation
45,901
44,821
196,701
176,483
General and operating expenses
20,342
13,770
72,941
62,466
Professional fees
7,464
4,473
21,813
15,100
Depreciation and amortization
8,080
9,300
37,929
35,126
Total operating expenses
122,381
107,074
481,647
424,573
Interest expense
953
1,142
3,559
5,588
Other expenses, net
24
1,692
106
1,687
Income before income taxes
20,226
1,012
44,987
231
Provision for income taxes
7,875
10,877
19,316
8,043
Net income (loss)
$
12,351
$
(9,865)
$
25,671
$
(7,812)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.17
$
(0.15)
$
0.36
$
(0.12)
Diluted
$
0.17
$
(0.15)
$
0.35
$
(0.12)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
73,242,802
67,810,682
72,137,174
67,361,995
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
73,441,555
67,810,682
72,399,213
67,361,995
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
12,351
$
(9,865
)
$
25,671
$
(7,812
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization
8,080
9,300
37,929
35,126
Interest
160
150
700
606
Deferred income taxes
(1,784
)
(1,299
)
(1,558
)
(706
)
Share-based compensation
5,558
13,796
53,637
53,837
Debt acquisition cost write-down
—
1,729
—
1,729
Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets and property, plant, and
—
139
—
2,520
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Fees and other receivables, net
757
(1,328
)
163
1,525
Receivables from related party
—
(101
)
(91
)
(143
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,360
)
(2,395
)
2,506
2,401
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities
7,436
5,626
7,450
(7,534
)
Income tax receivable, net
4,878
6,796
2,570
(4,602
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,076
22,548
128,977
76,947
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of Voyant, net of cash received
76
—
(124,160
)
—
Purchase of WBI OBS Financial, Inc., net of cash received
—
—
—
(18,561
)
Purchase of investments
(569
)
(488
)
(3,004
)
(2,384
)
Sale of investments
660
28
833
40
Purchase of property and equipment
(855
)
(613
)
(1,507
)
(2,901
)
Purchase of computer software
(7,129
)
(7,414
)
(33,145
)
(26,164
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,817
)
(8,487
)
(160,983
)
(49,970
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
—
—
94
187
Payments on long-term debt
—
(123,750
)
(35,000
)
(123,750
)
Proceeds from credit facility draw down
—
73,019
75,000
73,019
Payment of credit facility issuance costs
—
(155
)
—
(155
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
—
(50,886
)
40,094
(50,699
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
27,259
(36,825
)
8,088
(23,722
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
62,448
118,444
81,619
105,341
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
89,707
$
81,619
$
89,707
$
81,619
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Income taxes paid
$
3,819
$
4,649
$
19,796
$
13,456
Interest paid
$
958
$
984
$
2,828
$
4,969
Non-cash operating, investing, and financing activities:
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets
$
243
$
62
$
(933
)
$
38,796
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities
$
2,109
$
62
$
933
$
40,140
Common stock issued in acquisition of business
$
—
$
—
$
24,910
$
—
Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.
Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:
non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.
We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:
as measures of operating performance;
for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.
Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).
Three Months Ended December 31,
Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands except for percentages)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
12,351
$
(9,865
)
8.6
%
(8.9
)%
Provision for income taxes
7,875
10,877
5.5
%
9.8
%
Interest income (loss)
(21
)
(57
)
—
(0.1
)%
Interest expense
953
1,142
0.7
%
1.1
%
Amortization/depreciation
8,080
9,300
5.6
%
8.4
%
EBITDA
$
29,238
$
11,397
20.4
%
10.3
%
Share-based
5,558
13,796
3.9
%
12.4
%
Reorganization and
2,722
2,348
1.9
%
2.1
%
Acquisition expenses(3)
446
2,320
0.3
%
2.1
%
Debt acquisition cost
—
1,729
—
1.6
%
Business continuity plan (5)
324
185
0.2
%
0.2
%
Office closures(6)
—
276
—
0.2
%
Other expense
24
(38
)
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,312
$
32,013
26.7
%
28.9
%
Year Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands except for percentages)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
25,671
$
(7,812
)
4.8
%
(1.8
)%
Provision for income taxes
19,316
8,043
3.6
%
1.9
%
Interest income (loss)
(137
)
(899
)
—
(0.2
)%
Interest expense
3,559
5,588
0.7
%
1.3
%
Amortization/depreciation
37,929
35,126
7.2
%
8.1
%
EBITDA
$
86,338
$
40,046
16.3
%
9.3
%
Share-based
53,637
53,837
10.1
%
12.4
%
Reorganization and
10,816
2,596
2.0
%
0.6
%
Acquisition expenses(3)
5,682
12,558
1.1
%
2.9
%
Debt acquisition cost
—
1,729
(—
)%
0.4
%
Business continuity plan (5)
460
1,568
0.1
%
0.4
%
Office closures(6)
167
2,755
—
0.6
%
Other expense
106
(42
)
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
157,206
$
115,047
29.6
%
26.6
%
(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Debt acquisition cost write-down” represents capitalized debt issuance costs extinguished due to the repayment of $124 million of our outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan in July 2019 and repayment of $124 million remaining outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan in December 2020. The July 2019 repayment was considered a substantial modification and the debt was considered fully extinguished as of December 31, 2020.
(5) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(6) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.
Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Share-based
$
5,558
$
—
$
5,558
$
13,796
$
—
$
13,796
Reorganization and
979
1,743
2,722
2,335
13
2,348
Acquisition expenses(3)
38
408
446
1,164
1,156
2,320
Debt acquisition cost
—
—
—
—
1,729
1,729
Business continuity plan (5)
162
162
324
—
184
184
Office closures(6)
—
—
—
—
276
276
Other expense
—
24
24
—
(38
)
(38
)
Total adjustments to adjusted
$
6,737
$
2,337
$
9,074
$
17,295
$
3,320
$
20,615
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(in percentages)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Share-based
3.9
%
—
3.9
%
12.4
%
—
12.4
%
Reorganization and
0.7
%
1.2
%
1.9
%
2.1
%
—
2.1
%
Acquisition expenses(3)
—
0.3
%
0.3
%
1.0
%
1.0
%
2.0
%
Debt acquisition cost
—
—
—
—
1.6
%
1.6
%
Business continuity plan (5)
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.2
%
—
0.2
%
0.2
%
Office closures(6)
—
—
—
—
0.2
%
0.2
%
Other expense
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total adjustments to adjusted
4.7
%
1.6
%
6.3
%
15.5
%
3.0
%
18.5
%
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Share-based
$
53,637
$
—
$
53,637
$
53,837
$
—
$
53,837
Reorganization and
5,396
5,420
10,816
2,585
11
2,596
Acquisition expenses(3)
1,441
4,241
5,682
6,022
6,536
12,558
Debt acquisition cost
—
—
—
—
1,729
1,729
Business continuity plan (5)
174
286
460
1,082
486
1,568
Office closures(6)
—
167
167
—
2,755
2,755
Other expense
—
106
106
—
(42
)
(42
)
Total adjustments to adjusted
$
60,648
$
10,220
$
70,868
$
63,526
$
11,475
$
75,001
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2020
(in percentages)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Share-based
10.1
%
—
10.1
%
12.4
%
—
12.4
%
Reorganization and
1.0
%
1.0
%
2.0
%
0.6
%
—
0.6
%
Acquisition expenses(3)
0.2
%
0.7
%
0.9
%
1.4
%
1.5
%
2.9
%
Debt acquisition cost
—
—
—
—
0.4
%
0.4
%
Business continuity plan (5)
—
—
—
0.3
%
0.1
%
0.4
%
Office closures(6)
—
—
—
—
0.6
%
0.6
%
Other expense
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total adjustments to adjusted
11.3
%
1.7
%
13.0
%
14.7
%
2.6
%
17.3
%
(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4) “Debt acquisition cost write-down” represents capitalized debt issuance costs extinguished due to the repayment of $124 million of our outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan in July 2019 and repayment of $124 million remaining outstanding indebtedness under the Term Loan in December 2020. The July 2019 repayment was considered a substantial modification and the debt was considered fully extinguished as of December 31, 2020.
(5) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(6) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including
the following:
non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.
Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) for the three and twelve months ended December 30, 2021 and 2020, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Asset-based revenue
$
137,533
$
107,854
$
512,188
$
412,023
Subscription-based revenue
3,209
—
8,568
16,618
Spread-based revenue
2,055
2,490
6,381
—
Other revenue
787
576
3,162
3,438
Total revenue
143,584
110,920
530,299
432,079
Adjusted operating expenses:
Asset-based expenses
40,227
34,165
150,836
132,695
Spread-based expenses
367
545
1,427
2,703
Adjusted employee compensation (1)
39,163
27,526
136,052
112,957
Adjusted general and operating expenses (1)
18,874
12,273
65,072
53,757
Adjusted professional fees (1)
6,619
4,342
19,568
14,021
Adjusted depreciation and amortization (2)
5,126
4,192
18,790
14,694
Total adjusted operating expenses
110,376
83,043
391,745
330,827
Interest expense
953
1,142
3,559
5,588
Adjusted other expense, net (1)
—
—
—
—
Adjusted income before income taxes
32,255
26,735
134,995
95,664
Adjusted provision for income taxes (3)
7,580
4,560
31,723
22,481
Adjusted net income
$
24,675
$
22,175
$
103,272
$
73,183
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Adjusted earnings per share
$
0.33
$
0.31
$
1.40
$
1.01
Adjusted number of common shares outstanding, diluted (4)
74,746,770
72,265,783
73,947,311
72,541,836
Adjusted EBITDA (5)
$
38,312
$
32,013
$
157,206
$
115,047
(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
(4) Consists of the outstanding shares at period-end and the full dilutive impact of unvested equity awards which includes restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, stock options and stock appreciation rights.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth in the ‘Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin’ section above.
Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation.
Three months ended
Three months ended
(in thousands)
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Revenue:
Asset-based revenue
$
137,533
$
—
$
137,533
$
107,854
$
—
$
107,854
Subscription-based revenue
3,209
—
3,209
—
—
—
Spread-based revenue
2,055
—
2,055
2,490
—
2,490
Other revenue
787
—
787
576
—
576
Total revenue
143,584
—
143,584
110,920
—
110,920
Operating expenses:
Asset-based expenses
40,227
—
40,227
34,165
—
34,165
Spread-based expenses
367
—
367
545
—
545
Employee compensation (1)
45,901
(6,738
)
39,163
44,821
(17,295
)
27,526
General and operating expenses (1)
20,342
(1,468
)
18,874
13,770
(1,497
)
12,273
Professional fees (1)
7,464
(845
)
6,619
4,473
(131
)
4,342
Depreciation and amortization(2)
8,080
(2,954
)
5,126
9,300
(5,108
)
4,192
Total operating expenses
122,381
(12,005
)
110,376
107,074
(24,031
)
83,043
Interest expense
953
—
953
1,142
—
1,142
Other income (expense), net (1)
24
(24
)
—
1,692
(1,692
)
—
Income before income taxes
20,226
12,029
32,255
1,012
25,723
26,735
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3)
7,875
(295
)
7,580
10,877
(6,317
)
4,560
Net income
$
12,351
$
24,675
$
(9,865
)
$
22,175
(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation.
Year ended December 31, 2021
Year ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Revenue:
Asset-based revenue
$
512,188
$
—
$
512,188
$
412,023
$
—
$
412,023
Spread-based revenue
8,568
—
8,568
16,618
—
16,618
Subscription-based revenue
6,381
—
6,381
—
—
—
Other revenue
3,162
—
3,162
3,438
—
3,438
Total revenue
530,299
—
530,299
432,079
—
432,079
Operating expenses:
Asset-based expenses
150,836
—
150,836
132,695
—
132,695
Spread-based expenses
1,427
—
1,427
2,703
—
2,703
Employee compensation (1)
196,701
(60,649
)
136,052
176,483
(63,526
)
112,957
General and operating expenses (1)
72,941
(7,869
)
65,072
62,466
(8,709
)
53,757
Professional fees (1)
21,813
(2,245
)
19,568
15,100
(1,079
)
14,021
Depreciation and amortization(2)
37,929
(19,139
)
18,790
35,126
(20,432
)
14,694
Total operating expenses
481,647
(89,902
)
391,745
424,573
(93,746
)
330,827
Interest expense
3,559
—
3,559
5,588
—
5,588
Other income (expense), net (1)
106
(106
)
—
1,687
(1,687
)
—
Income before income taxes
44,987
90,008
134,995
231
95,433
95,664
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3)
19,316
12,407
31,723
8,043
14,438
22,481
Net income
$
25,671
$
103,272
$
(7,812
)
$
73,183
(1) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(2) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(3) Consists of the provision for income taxes under US GAAP and the estimated tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Net income (loss)
$
12,351
$
(9,865
)
Acquisition-related
$
—
$
2,954
2,954
$
—
$
5,108
5,108
Expense adjustments(2)
1,180
2,313
3,493
3,499
1,628
5,127
Share-based
5,558
—
5,558
13,796
—
13,796
Other expenses
—
24
24
—
1,692
1,692
Tax effect of
(277
)
572
295
(910
)
7,227
6,317
Adjusted net income
$
24,675
$
22,175
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Year Ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands)
Compensation
Non-
Total
Compensation
Non-
Total
Net income (loss)
$
25,671
$
(7,812
)
Acquisition-related
$
—
$
19,139
19,139
$
—
$
20,432
20,432
Expense adjustments(2)
7,012
10,114
17,126
9,689
9,788
19,477
Share-based
53,637
—
53,637
53,837
—
53,837
Other expenses
—
106
106
—
1,687
1,687
Tax effect of
(1,648
)
(10,759
)
(12,407
)
(2,519
)
(11,919
)
(14,438
)
Adjusted net income
$
103,272
$
73,183
(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3) Reflects the tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.
Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com
Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com
SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.