U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,055.99
    -15.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.87
    -228.96 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.35
    +55.19 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.41
    -15.54 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.35
    -2.72 (-3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.60
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    +0.0065 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    +0.0360 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2461
    +0.0049 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6680
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,811.12
    -60.72 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.85
    -12.36 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.64
    -38.49 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,416.47
    -203.63 (-0.71%)
     

Astec Announces Quarterly Dividend

Astec Industries, Inc.
·1 min read
Astec Industries, Inc.
Astec Industries, Inc.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is to be paid on May 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2023.

About ASTEC

Astec is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/astecindustries/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/astecindustries

Instagram  https://www.instagram.com/astec_industries/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@astec6306/featured

Twitter @astecindustries

Contact:
Stephen C. Anderson
Senior VP, Investor Relations
sanderson@astecindustries.com
+1 (423) 899-5898
www.astecindustries.com