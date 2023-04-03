Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces the Company’s First Quarter Conference Call on May 3, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

Astec Industries, Inc.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announces conference call to review the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results.



Astec Industries, Inc. will release the company’s first quarter results to the wire service on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations, will host the call.

To access the call, dial (888) 440-4118 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial (646) 960-0833. A live webcast of the call can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/323026129. Attendees will need to provide name, company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived web cast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com.

A replay of the call can be accessed through May 17, 2023 by dialing (800) 770-2030, or (647) 362-9199 for international callers, Conference ID# 8741406. A transcript of the conference call will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

About ASTEC

Astec (www.astecindustries.com) is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com

