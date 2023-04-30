Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.13

Astec Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASTE) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.13 on 30th of May. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.3%.

Astec Industries Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Even though Astec Industries is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 2,915%.

Astec Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.7% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Astec Industries has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. All is not lost, but the future of the dividend definitely rests upon the company's ability to become profitable soon.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Astec Industries is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 Astec Industries analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

