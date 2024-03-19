Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,206.75
    -8.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,214.00
    -9.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,173.00
    -58.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.90
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.50
    -0.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    2,156.20
    -8.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.47
    +0.14 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2690
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3620
    +1.2640 (+0.85%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    64,178.91
    -3,778.35 (-5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,728.70
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     

AstraZeneca bets on new cancer treatments with $2 billion Fusion Pharma purchase

Yadarisa Shabong
·2 min read

By Yadarisa Shabong

(Reuters) -AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will buy clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $2 billion in cash as the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker bets on next-generation cancer treatments.

The deal is AstraZeneca's second this month after it agreed last week to buy Amolyt Pharma for $1.05 billion to shore up its rare disease portfolio.

The drugmaker will pay $21 per Fusion share, a premium of more than 97% to the U.S.-listed company's closing price on Monday.

Fusion is developing "next-generation" radioconjugates (RCs) to treat cancer.

RCs deliver a radioactive isotope directly to cancer cells through precise targeting using molecules and have emerged as a promising modality in cancer treatment over recent years, AstraZeneca said.

Fusion's most advanced programme is the FPI-2265, which is currently in a mid-stage trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

"Between 30 and 50% of patients with cancer today receive radiotherapy at some point during treatment, and the acquisition of Fusion furthers our ambition to transform this aspect of care with next-generation radioconjugates," said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, Oncology R&D at AstraZeneca.

Radiotherapy and chemotherapy have been the mainstays of cancer treatment for decades.

AstraZeneca has been working on other approaches to develop more targeted cancer treatments, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and RCs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved ADCs in 2000 and radioconjugates in 2018.

AstraZeneca will also pay a non-transferable contingent value right of $3 per share, taking the combined transaction value to about $2.4 billion.

Fusion announced in January that it has aligned with the FDA on its submitted Phase 2/3 protocol for FPI-2265, with a Phase 3, or late-stage, registrational trial expected to begin in 2025.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Mrigank Dhaniwala and Susan Fenton)

Advertisement