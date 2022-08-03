U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,143.77
    +52.58 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,743.51
    +347.34 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,608.98
    +260.23 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,900.22
    +17.77 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.02
    -2.40 (-2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.28 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0146
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7850
    +0.0440 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2129
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1930
    +1.0410 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,391.53
    +385.65 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.94
    +12.21 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Athira Pharma Presents Data from ACT-AD Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Clinical Study of Fosgonimeton in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Patients at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Athira Pharma, Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ATHA
Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc.

Additional data showed numerical improvement in activities of daily living (ADCS-ADL23), a protocoled secondary endpoint and a functional measure of independence

Plasma biomarker data in a pre-specified subgroup analysis showed a statistically significant reduction in neurofilament light chain (NfL), a validated biomarker of neurodegeneration, in subjects treated with fosgonimeton monotherapy compared to placebo, and showed a numerical reduction in NfL across all fosgonimeton treated patients

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, announced that Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Athira’s Chief Medical Officer, is leading an oral presentation titled, “ACT-AD: Fosgonimeton in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease – First Results of a Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, 26-Week Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Trial” today at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2022.

Athira’s lead candidate, fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), is a small-molecule positive modulator of the HGF/MET neurotrophic factor system.

“The primary objective of the proof-of-concept ACT-AD study was to evaluate the effects of fosgonimeton treatment on event related potential (ERP) P300 latency, to assess its safety profile and to inform the ongoing LIFT-AD study,” said Dr. Moebius. “While the primary outcome analysis (mITT, MMRM) did not reach statistical significance, these data have given us meaningful insights into fosgonimeton’s potential effects. Importantly, they showed fosgonimeton’s potential activity, including a reduction in plasma levels of the fluid biomarker, neurofilament light chain (NfL), a validated biomarker of neurodegeneration, in this mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease patient population and demonstrated its favorable tolerability and safety profile over six months.

“We were particularly pleased to detect numerical improvements in ADCS-ADL23, a functional measure of activities of daily living and a secondary endpoint in ACT-AD. Independence and function are critically important to patients and caregivers, impacting quality of life, caregiver burden and healthcare costs. Current treatment options have limited effect on this measure, and we believe that, if borne out in further clinical trials, fosgonimeton may potentially lead to functional improvement in patients suffering with Alzheimer’s disease.

“In addition, we detected a statistically significant (p=0.018) improvement in NfL plasma concentration in a pre-specified subgroup analysis of subjects treated with fosgonimeton monotherapy compared with placebo, and a numerical improvement was shown in all fosgonimeton treated patients. Overall, these findings are congruent with the previously reported numerical improvements in ERP P300 latency and ADAS-Cog11 in subjects treated with fosgonimeton monotherapy and suggest that fosgonimeton may have potential benefit for Alzheimer’s patients,” added Dr. Moebius.

ACT-AD Study Design and Results

ACT-AD was an exploratory, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group 26-week trial evaluating fosgonimeton compared to placebo in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The study enrolled 77 patients in the United States and Australia (age 55 to 85 years, Mini-Mental State Exam (MMSE) score of 14-24 and Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR) scale global score of 1 or 2). Patients were allowed to continue standard-of-care therapy (AChEIs), with 60 percent remaining on stable doses of AChEIs and 40 percent not receiving AChEIs during the study. Patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive placebo or fosgonimeton at either 40 mg/d or 70 mg/d. The primary endpoint for ACT-AD was Event-Related-Potential (ERP) P300 Latency, a functional measure of working memory processing speed. Secondary endpoints included ADAS-Cog11, a measure of cognition; ADCS-CGIC, a measure of global clinical change; and ADCS-ADL23, a measure of functional change. Safety data were evaluated throughout.

As previously reported, the ACT-AD study did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change in ERP P300 Latency for the modified intent to treat (mITT) population by a mixed model repeated measures (MMRM) analysis when compared with placebo at 26 weeks in a pooled analysis of the 40 mg and 70 mg dose groups. Secondary endpoints, including ADAS-Cog11, ADCS-CGIC, and ADCS-ADL23, were not statistically significant in treated subjects compared with placebo at 26 weeks as the study was only powered to show statistical significance for change in ERP P300 latency.

While not statistically significant, the data showed a numerical improvement in the functional measure of ADCS-ADL23, which evaluates improvements in patients’ activities of daily living as assessed by their caregivers compared to placebo at 26 weeks (+2.12 points). A post hoc analysis, based on the mITT population on fosgonimeton monotherapy, showed a potentially beneficial change in ERP P300 latency compared to placebo at 26 weeks (-28 milliseconds) as well as cognitive improvement as measured by ADAS-Cog11 (-3.3 points) compared with placebo at 26 weeks.

In addition, among subjects treated with fosgonimeton monotherapy, a prespecified subgroup analysis of the plasma levels of NfL, a validated fluid biomarker of neurodegeneration, demonstrated a statistically significant improvement compared with placebo, Least Squared (LS) means difference of 6.89 pg/ml (p=0.018), and showed a numerical improvement in all fosgonimeton treated patients compared with placebo, LS means difference 1.67 pg/ml (n.s.), regardless of background therapy.

Athira reports that more than 90 percent of patients completing the ACT-AD and LIFT-AD studies have elected to participate in the ongoing open label extension study.

“Along with feedback from our Scientific Advisory Board, the Data Safety Monitoring Board, and other experts, we continue to evaluate the best next steps for LIFT-AD,” said Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Athira. “We remain very encouraged by the biologic activity and safety demonstrated in ACT-AD and are fortunate to have this larger, ongoing LIFT-AD study underway, which should provide even greater insight into fosgonimeton’s effect in mild-to moderate Alzheimer’s disease patients.”

“Athira is advancing a novel, non-amyloid target to treat Alzheimer’s disease that we believe could potentially impact function and cognition, which are important for patients and caregivers. The new plasma biomarker data support our hypothesis that fosgonimeton is neuroprotective and correlates with the cognitive improvement we saw in fosgonimeton monotherapy in the ACT-AD study. We are taking a thoughtful approach to the development of fosgonimeton, mindful that we want to bring this drug to patients as expeditiously as possible given the urgent and growing patient need. Importantly, we have a strong balance sheet to support continued clinical development of our novel approach,” added Dr. Litton.

Slides from the oral AAIC presentation are available on the Scientific Publications and Presentations section of Athira’s website.

The ACT-AD trial was supported by a grant from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R01AG06268. The information presented in this press release and at AAIC is solely the responsibility of Athira and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About the LIFT-AD Clinical Study
LIFT-AD is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study of fosgonimeton for patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The study has enrolled more than 300 patients in the United States, with enrollment ongoing. Patients are randomized across two dose groups and one placebo group on a 1:1:1 basis to receive a subcutaneous injection of fosgonimeton or placebo once daily over a treatment course of 26 weeks. The primary endpoint for LIFT-AD will be measured by the Global Statistical Test, which is a mathematical algorithm that combines the scores from cognition (Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale [ADAS-Cog11]), and either global impression of change (Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study-Clinical Global Impression of Change [ADCS-CGIC]), or function (Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living [ADCS-ADL23]). Additional information on the study can be found at: NCT04488419.

About Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017)
Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) is a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. The function of the HGF/MET receptor system may be impaired in the brain under conditions of neurodegeneration. In addition to Alzheimer’s disease, fosgonimeton has the potential to address the broader dementia population, including Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies, as the mode of action focuses on network recovery and synaptic signal transmission in the brain.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com.  You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding fosgonimeton as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies, and other dementias, and neuropsychiatric indications; Athira’s platform technology and potential therapies; future development plans; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira’s product candidates; the anticipated reporting of data; the potential learnings from the ACT-AD trial and their ability to inform and improve future clinical development plans; and Athira’s ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “on track,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “pursue,” “continue,” and other similar expressions, among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the data for our product candidates from or preclinical and clinical trials will not support the safety, efficacy and tolerability of our product candidates; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical trials and/or Athira’s development of fosgonimeton and other product candidates may occur; future potential regulatory milestones of fosgonimeton and other product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Athira’s business, research and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for Athira product candidates; Athira may not be able to recruit sufficient patients for its clinical trials; the outcome of legal proceedings that have been or may in the future be instituted against us and certain of our directors and officers; clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Athira’s product candidates; possible negative interactions of Athira's product candidates with other treatments; Athira’s assumptions regarding the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of competition; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of Athira’s clinical development plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


Recommended Stories

  • Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Vaulting Higher Today

    Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) are poised to post a new all-time high upon market open Wednesday. The RNA interference (RNAi) drug specialist's stock price rose by as much as 53% in premarket action this morning. Ahead of the opening bell, Alnylam announced that its closely watched phase 3 Apollo-B study of the RNAi therapy, patisiran, in patients with transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy met its primary endpoint of change in baseline in the 6-minute walk test at 12 months compared to placebo.

  • Alnylam's stock jumps 57% after sharing positive news for its experimental RNAi therapy

    Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. soared 57.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its investigational RNAi therapeutic for a type of heart failure met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 360 adult patients in 21 countries. "We are encouraged to see the potential of patisiran to improve the functional capacity and quality of life of patients living with this fatal, multi-system disease," Dr. P

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Sarepta Therapeutics second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Actual results could materially differ from these forward-looking statements, and any such risks can materially and adversely affect the business, the results of operations, and trading prices for Sarepta's common stock.

  • Alnylam market cap gains billions on results of heart drug trial

    Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Wednesday morning that a 12-month trial of one of its RNA-blocking drugs met its primary goal, propelling its stock up more than 50% as of 10 a.m. The Cambridge-based drugmaker said the late-stage study of patisiran showed it did significantly better than a placebo in treating patients with an increasingly common heart condition.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Monkeypox lacks same 'urgency' as COVID-19 for Moderna: CEO

    Moderna is waiting on regulatory guidance to advance its monkeypox vaccine candidate.

  • White House Appoints Monkeypox Coordinator as Response Ramps Up

    Shares of Bavarian Nordic, the company that produces the vaccine for the quickly spreading virus, are up more than 30% so far this year.

  • IDRx Emerges From Stealth With $122M To Tackle Cancer

    Massachusetts-based IDRx emerged from stealth on Tuesday armed with $122 million in Series A funding to bring combination therapies to the forefront of cancer treatment.

  • Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    The speakers on today's call will be our chairman and chief executive officer, Daniel O'Day; our chief commercial officer, Johanna Mercier; our chief medical officer, Merdad Parsey; and our chief financial officer, Andrew Dickinson. Before we get started, let me remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements, including those related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Gilead's business; financial condition and results of operations; plans and expectations with respect to products, product candidates, corporate strategy, business and operations; financial projections and use of capital; and 2022 financial guidance, all of which involve certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.

  • Op-Ed: Monkeypox is not the next COVID. But it's spreading from the same failures

    The scandal is that this outbreak follows years of African countries battling cases while the world did nothing.

  • Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Lead Charge to Fight Horrific Disease

    The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation has doubled contributions to raise a stunning $100M for badly-needed research.

  • Andy Cohen delivers message to gay men about monkeypox: 'We need to take this seriously'

    The host didn't hold back about his message for gay men.

  • Teladoc Health Stock Gets 2 Downgrades. The Shares Are Dropping.

    Analysts from Berenberg Capital Markets and Cowen lowered their 12-month targets for the online healthcare company's stock.

  • Advil Introduces Advil PLUS Acetaminophen to Canadians, Combining Two Trusted Pain Relievers into One Convenient Tablet

    For more than three decades, Canadians have trusted Advil to deliver relief from pain. New Advil PLUS Acetaminophen – from Haleon (formerly GSK Consumer Healthcare), a leader in pain relief – combines ibuprofen and acetaminophen to fight pain in two ways. This is the first product brought to market by Haleon since launching as an independent company focused entirely on consumer healthcare.

  • Regeneron beats sales estimates on strong demand for blockbuster eye drug

    Eye drug Eylea's performance has been remarkable despite analysts concerns about competition from Roche Holding AG's Vabysmo as well as low probability of success in ongoing high-dose Eylea trials in two chronic eye diseases. The drug, which has been in the market since 2011, witnessed a 14% jump in U.S. sales to $1.62 billion.

  • Moderna’s Earnings Are Coming. Market Share and 2 More Points to Watch.

    The biotech's results and what management has to say about its plans will help to determine whether a rally will continue.

  • 'Erased out of the conversation': Transgender, nonbinary Hoosiers frustrated by abortion bill

    Transgender and nonbinary Hoosiers frustrated by abortion ban, feelings of body dysphoria.

  • 8 cases of monkeypox reported in Bucks County. What you need to know

    The Bucks County Department of Health does not have vaccines available for preventative use.

  • Is your rash a symptom of chickenpox, shingles or monkeypox? How to tell as virus spreads in Florida

    If you have a new or unexplained rash, here's what you should know as monkeypox cases rise in Florida.

  • Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

    Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights, rejecting a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright. It was the first test of voter sentiment after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, providing an unexpected result with potential implications for the coming midterm elections. While it was just one state, the heavy turnout for an August primary that typically favors Republicans was a major victory for abortion rights advocates.