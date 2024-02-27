Atlassian Corp CTO Rajeev Rajan Sells 2,302 Shares

Rajeev Rajan, Chief Technology Officer of Atlassian Corp (NASDAQ:TEAM), sold 2,302 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $205.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $473,361.

Atlassian Corp is a global software company that designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software for software developers, project managers, and content management. It is well-known for its issue tracking application, Jira, and its team collaboration and wiki product, Confluence. The company operates on a global scale, providing tools that help teams collaborate, build software, and serve their customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,533 shares of Atlassian Corp and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Rajeev Rajan is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 564 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Atlassian Corp were trading at $205.5, giving the company a market cap of $53.09 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.68, with a GuruFocus Value of $301.12, indicating that Atlassian Corp is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

